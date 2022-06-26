Djokovic and Nadal are top contenders at Wimbledon with Federer missing for the first time since 1998. But if they falter, Berrettini hopes to capitalise.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have different reasons to be motivated for the Wimbledon that gets underway on Monday (27 June). They have the top billing in absence of banned Russian world No 1 Daniil Medvedev and injured world No 2 Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic is gunning for his seventh Wimbledon title and fourth in a row having already won 2018, 2019, 2021. Only three men in the Open Era have won Wimbledon four straight times or more — including Pete Sampras and Roger Federer.

The Serb recalled drawing inspiration from Sampras — the first match he saw on TV. Like the former American world No 1, Djokovic would be eager to take his tally of titles at the All England Club to seven.

Djokovic, the top seed, hasn't played since losing to Nadal in the French Open quarter-final. He skipped the tune-up events like other top stars Serena Williams, Nadal, Iga Swiatek.

"I didn't have too many issues to adapt quickly to the surface. Over the years I learned how to play more efficiently on the surface as well. At the beginning of my career, I was still struggling with movement and sliding, et cetera," said Djokovic on Saturday.

"I think the movement is the biggest one really, the biggest adaptation that needs to be done on the grass because coming from the clay, where players like myself slide quite a lot, on grass that's not always possible. It is possible to slide, but you can't do it as frequently or as often or maybe as free as you do it on clay."

The King of Clay, the World No. 1, former champion & the reigning champion are raring to go at the Centre Court in #Wimbledon - the epicentre of tennis! What's your prediction for these superstars?#CentreCourt100 | Starts June 27 | Star Sports Select/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/XRrA40Ikd4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 15, 2022

"You have to be more careful with the movement, tactics, et cetera, different training regimen. Different position on the court. You have to be lower, everything kind of skids through the court. It's very quick and bounces low, contrary to clay which bounces very high."

"All these things that need to be taken into consideration when you're preparing, but of course all the players have their own different routines, different team of people, coaching team, coaching staff that advises them differently. It's hard to talk in general what is the proper formula. I know what works for me," he added in defence of his decision to skip the warm-up tourneys.

For Djokovic, there is extra motivation to succeed at SW19. He has won a solitary title this year, in Rome, and it may well be his final major of the year. Current American government rules bar an unvaccinated Djokovic from entering to play the US Open.

On the other hand, Nadal, coming fresh from a 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd major, is halfway to the first men's calendar Grand Slam in more than half a century.

The Spaniard has won Wimbledon twice, in 2008 and 2010, but it has also been the sight where he has faced heartbreak. He lost three finals and has had injury-enforced absences in four seasons.

The 36-year-old arrives at Wimbledon with the Australian and French Opens secured. He is halfway to becoming only the third man — and first since Rod Laver in 1969 — to complete a calendar Grand Slam.

The biggest question mark over Nadal lies in his ability to play through the entire Championships without injury. So far, the Spaniard is pain free.

"I can walk normal most of the days, almost every single day. That's for me the main issue. When I wake up, I don't have this pain that I was having for the last year and a half, so quite happy about that," Nadal said.

"And second thing (is) practicing. I have been better overall. Since the last two weeks, I didn't have one of those terrible days where I can't move at all."

"The overall feelings are positive because I am in a positive way in terms of pain, and that's the main thing," he added.

Unlike the French Open, Djokovic and Nadal can only meet in the final of Wimbledon in what would be their 60th meeting.

Berrettini, Auger-Aliassime in the wings

Away from two of the Big 3, with Federer missing Wimbledon for the first time since 1998, Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the biggest contenders for the title.

Berrettini, runner-up to Djokovic last year, has all the ingredients to make a deep run. A massive serve, thundering groundstrokes, variety in his game and above all, an attitude to fight. It brought him titles in Stuttgart and Queen's to register a nine-match winning streak going into Wimbledon.

"I don't know if I'm the favourite as Novak and Rafa (Nadal) are always there; Rafa has already won two Slams and no-one expected him to win in Australia," said 26-year-old Berrettini of his chances.

"I don't feel like I'm the favourite but I know I can do it, I can't pull the wool over people's eyes."

Felix Auger-Aliassime ran Nadal to five sets at the French Open to justify his abilities to run the big players all the way. He reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year losing to Berrettini but beat fourth seed Zverev on the way.

Among the left-field picks are: Andy Murray, one of the Big 4 who have won all Wimbledon men's titles going back to 2002; last year's semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz and 2017 finalist Marin Cilic.

