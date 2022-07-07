Rybakina 3-0 *Halep (* denotes next server)
Rybakina then holds comfortably to consolidate the break. Drops just one point on the way to the hold
Halep vs Rybakina
On to the second semi-final then. Simona Halep takes on Elena Rybakina. One is a two-time Grand Slam champion. The other is making her first semi-final appearance at a major. Halep holds a 2-1 head-to-head
ONS JABEUR IS INTO THE FINAL!
Ons Jabeur is the first Arab woman and first African woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam. This was long time coming. She beats Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face the winner of next match between Halep and Rybakina
Second set: Tatjana Maria 6-3
For the fourth time this Championship, Tatjana Maria has forced a decider after losing the first set. She makes the only break advantage count as Ons Jabeur's level drops with some absurd shot choices
First set: Ons Jabeur 6-2
Ons Jabeur with a love hold and she takes the first set in just 38 minutes. Maria has struggled on the serve and been unable to find her range especially on the forehand
Get to know: Simona Halep
Simona Halep hopes to recreate the "perfect match" that delivered the 2019 Wimbledon title.
The former world number one from Romania collected her second Grand Slam crown at the All England Club three years ago.
Her first was at the French Open in 2018.
However, a calf injury ruled her out of the 2021 tournament, sidelining her for three months.
"That was the perfect match of my life," said 30-year-old Halep as she reflected on the 2019 Wimbledon final, where she defeated Serena Williams for the loss of just four games.
"Now I'm playing really well. I'm feeling confident that I feel the game the way I felt back then. Yeah, only positive things, good memories."
Halep is the only one of Thursday's four semi-finalists not to drop a set at this year's tournament.
She is also the one with the greatest experience, playing in her ninth Grand Slam semi-final.
Get to know Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina will attempt to reach a first Wimbledon final, counting her blessings that, despite being a Russian-born player, she escaped the tournament ban on her compatriots.
Rybakina was born in Moscow but switched her nationality to Kazakhstan in 2018 to take advantage of greater financial help.
She now finds herself in the semi-finals at the same tournament from which Russian and Belarusian players were banned following the invasion of Ukraine.
"Everybody wants to compete,"said the 23-year-old Rybakina. "They were not choosing where they born. Of course, I feel for them."
She admitted she was fortunate to have switched to representing Kazakhstan.
"I think it was very good timing because Kazakhstan were looking for players. I was looking for some help. They believed in me. So I think it was very good combination."
Standing at 6 feet (1.84 metres), world number 23 Rybakina is the big-hitting star of the women's tournament, firing an event-leading 44 aces over five rounds so far.
Beautiful words from Jabeur at the end:
"It's a dream come true from years and years of work and sacrifice. I'm really happy that it's paying off and I'll continue for one more match now."
"I think it was more difficult running for her balls. She killed me. She has to make me a BBQ now to make up for all the running I did on the court ... She's such an inspiration for so many players including me."
"I'm a proud Tunisian woman standing here today. I know in Tunisia they're going crazy right now.
I just try to inspire as much as I can. I want to see more and more - not just Tunisian, but Arab and African players on the tour."
Wimbledon 2022 Live, Women's semi-finals: The women take center stage at Wimbledon all on their own on Thursday with both semifinal matches on Centre Court.
Third-seeded Ons Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the first match and Simona Halep will play Elena Rybakina in the second.
Jabeur is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Halep has already won this tournament and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.
Jabeur said it would be difficult to face 34-year-old Maria, a mother of two, whom she described as her "barbecue buddy".
Preview: Wimbledon Women's semi-finals
Germany's Maria, ranked 103, came back from maternity leave less a year ago after the birth of her second daughter.
For the second semi-final, standing at 6 feet (1.84 metres), world number 23 Rybakina is the big-hitting star of the women's tournament, firing an event-leading 44 aces over five rounds so far.
On Thursday, she faces Halep, who hopes to recreate the "perfect match" that delivered the 2019 Wimbledon title.
The former world number one from Romania collected her second Grand Slam crown at the All England Club three years ago.
Halep is the only one of Thursday's four semi-finalists not to drop a set at this year's tournament.
Her first major title was at the French Open in 2018.
