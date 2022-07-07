Get to know: Simona Halep

Simona Halep hopes to recreate the "perfect match" that delivered the 2019 Wimbledon title.

The former world number one from Romania collected her second Grand Slam crown at the All England Club three years ago.

Her first was at the French Open in 2018.

However, a calf injury ruled her out of the 2021 tournament, sidelining her for three months.

"That was the perfect match of my life," said 30-year-old Halep as she reflected on the 2019 Wimbledon final, where she defeated Serena Williams for the loss of just four games.

"Now I'm playing really well. I'm feeling confident that I feel the game the way I felt back then. Yeah, only positive things, good memories."

Halep is the only one of Thursday's four semi-finalists not to drop a set at this year's tournament.

She is also the one with the greatest experience, playing in her ninth Grand Slam semi-final.