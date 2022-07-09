Wimbledon 2022 Final Live, Women's Final: Ons Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina in the title clash at All England Club.

Ons Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon women's final. Both are first-time major finalists and first-time Grand Slam finalists for their respective countries. Both have different styles of play which makes this an interesting battle to look forward to.

GAME, FIRST SET ONS JABEUR! She takes the opening set 6-3 in 32 minutes. Elena Rybakina not finding any rhythm - 17 unforced errors

Wimbledon's first Kenyan champion 🇰🇪 @Okutoyiangella2 and Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp win the the girls’ doubles title after a brilliant comeback victory #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/nZtsTC7wLe

A Kenyan champion in the girl's draw. A Tunisian to join her?

After straightforward holds to start the match, Rybakina's serve is under pressure now. Jabeur with a defensive forehand into the corner and Rybakina nets the forehand. Break point for Ons and she converts! Rybakina sends the forehand long and the Tunisian is pumped. The crowd are well behind her!

GORGEOUS! At 30-0, Rybakina moves up to a drop shot by Jabeur, slices it deep but the Tunisian plays a sensational cross court backhand winner. That was beautiful control. Jabeur consolidates the break with a love hold

Rybakina saves two break points to stay within one break of Jabeur. That was a great opportunity for Jabeur to extend her lead. Had some perfect look ins but unable to make it count

Now Jabeur gets out of a bit of a logjam. Taken to 30-30 before capitalising on two mistakes by Rybakina on the backhand

Rybakina serving to stay in the set. Starts with a big serve, has a short ball to play but hits the net instead. She looks out of it. Not finding any rhythm to it. And now a double fault. Once again she has a ball to attack but sends the forehand long. Three set points. Jabeur sends the ball deep and Rybakina smacks the net. First set to Jabeur!

This rally and the finish from @Ons_Jabeur ‼️ #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5UUKvhhgKD

Wimbledon 2022 Live, Women's Final Live Updates: Ons Jabeur said that the seeds of her history-making charge to the Wimbledon final were sown 12 months ago when she told her coaching team: "I'm coming back for the title."

Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when she beat close friend Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semi-finals.

She will face Russian-born Elena Rybakina, now representing Kazakhstan, for the title.

Russian and Belarusian players are banned from this year's tournament following the invasion of Ukraine.

But there will be a Russian presence in the final after Rybakina, playing in her first Slam final, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about the Wimbledon women's singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina:

When will be the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played of Saturday, 9 July.

What time will the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 begin?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).

How can I watch the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022?

The Live coverage of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.

With inputs from AFP

