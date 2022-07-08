Wimbledon 2022 Live, Tennis Updates: In the men's semi-final, Novak Djokovic takes on Cameron Norrie. Nick Kyrgios is already into the final after Rafael Nadal pulled out

Cameron Norrie bangs an ace down the tee and that is 40-15. Two set points for the British player. One goes begging with a double fault. ACE! Norrie with another ace down the tee and he punches the air in celebration.

Djokovic makes it one set all by taking the second set 6-3. Norrie had his serve under pressure multiple times in the second set before he succumbed in the eighth game

Seven Wimbledon SFs since the Federer loss in 2012 for Djokovic and this is the first time he’s dropped the opening set.

Djokovic came through after dropping first two sets in the previous round. Will he do that again today?

Novak Djokovic has won his last 39 matches on the Centre Court. The last defeat came in the 2013 final

Norrie is running away with this game and he rocks to 30-0. But wait a minute. Djokovic comes back into it with the help of a forehand winner and some uncharacteristic Norrie errors. On break point, Norrie gets a big serve and finds the corner of the court to kill off the point with a simple volley. Norrie holds after Djokovic sends the serve return into the net

Norrie had his serve under the pump in the previous game and ocne again now. At 30-30, he sends the forehand wide and Djokovic has a break point once again. It is saved! Djokovic sends the serve return narrowly long. He challenges but it is confirmed to have gone long. Once again Norrie errs. Once again on the forehand. He looks to go cross but puts too much angle on it. Djokovic has another chance to break. Another one saved. Serve on the backhand, shot on the other side and Novak looks to play a forehand cross but finds the net instead. Norrie holds! Djokovic's backhand slider is overcooked and the ninth seed, plus the crowd, celebrate.

An update from the wheelchair event

Norrie misses a simple volley and the cracks are starting to show. At 15-30, Djokovic forces Norrie into another error and he has two break points. BREAK! Norrie overcooks his forehand and this was coming for the past three service games

Novak Djokovic is serving for the second set and is off to a dreadful start in his serve. A double fault is followed by a tame drop shot into the net. 0-30 very quickly. But he comes back with a 106mph well placed serve and then a 117mph serve that goes unreturned to make it 30-30. Norrie's backhand goes wide and Djokovic has a set point. Converted! Norrie looks to attack a short-ish ball but the backhand goes long.

Norrie with an error on 30-30 and Djokovic has a break point at the start of the third set. Saved! Norrie plays an inch-perfect volley behind Djokovic who scrambles, dives and gets the ball back but it sits up perfectly for a smash. A tough point for both players on deuce. Norrie getting a ball that stayed low back, Djokovic a ball that zipped with the line and in the end it is Norrie who sends backhand long for another break point. Another one saved. Big serve out wide and a thumping forehand winner. Djokovic slips and hits the deck. No harm done, he's back up quickly. Norriw with another miss now - backhand into the net. A mishit from the Norrie forehand and Djokovic has the BREAK!

Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's semi-finals: Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three.

He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday's final against Nick Kyrgios.

Rafael Nadal had also advanced to the semifinals but he withdrew from the tournament because of an injury.

Both Norrie and Kyrgios are at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Djokovic won their only meeting that came last year at the ATP Finals in Turin. That day, the Serb triumphed in straight sets.

