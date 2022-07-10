Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's Final, Tennis Updates: Djokovic takes on Kyrgios in the men's final at All England Club.

Auto refresh feeds

Bit of a blip for Kyrgios in that serve but he gets the job done in the end. Serves an ace down the tee and takes the opening set 6-4. Djokovic has now lost the opening set in three straight matches. He lost the opener in last year's final too. Novak, one of the best returners in the game, has yet to break Kyrgios in their three meetings

Djokovic makes it one set all after making a single break count. He also saves four break points in the ninth game to hold. Kyrgios was 0-40 up before losing opportunities one after another

In the royal box: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William with front row seats

WHAT A POINT! Kyrgios has the crowd up on their feet. Djokovic is at the net, picks up a half volley, Kyrgios runs along to pick up the drop shot by sending a winner with Novak trying desperately to get to it. That is 0-30 and Kyrgios has a look. Make that more than a look with Djokovic sending his forehand wide. Two saved after serve returns go long. One remains. Three gone! Kyrgios hits the net with a backhand. Nick has a go at this box. Djokovic goes deep on the forehand and it is called long. He challenges and it is out. One more break point. SAVED! Djokovic with a deft drop shot, Kyrgios gets to it but is not able to get it up and over the net. Djokovic with a powerful backhand and Kyrgios' return goes long. Set point and the return is into the net! What a hold!

Roaring back. @DjokerNole pulls level in this gripping Centre Court spectacle, claiming the second set 6-3 #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/o0yA4FrYxG

Djokovic makes it one set all after making a single break count. He also saves four break points in the ninth game to hold. Kyrgios was 0-40 up before losing opportunities one after another

Djokovic with a sublime backhand winner. The spin on the ball takes it away from Kyrgios who desperately tries to throw his racket at it. Brings up a break point. Kyrgios with a bluff of an underarm serve but keeps it overhead and nudges a half volley into open court as the point goes on. That was beautiful. HOLD! That was an important hold

Easier said than done. Novak running a lot of cut second in on the body. Tough to take cuts if you can’t get arms extended https://t.co/GLTS6C6UTP

Kyrgios is incensed - maybe with himself. Djokovic gets the return into his feet and then thrashes a forehand winner to bring the game to deuce. Keeps talking to his box now. Continues to mutter. Gets a big serve in and it goes unreturned. Make that two in a row - an ace now.

A protestor yells from the crowd which interrupts play before the fourth game. Not sure what cause. He is quickly yanked away by security so play can resume immediately. Unlike the French Open....

Quality in this match is incredible right now. Back-to-back tweeners sees Kyrgios win one point and not the second. Djokovic keeping the Aussie on his toes, keeping him guessing. All that comfort from the first set has evaporated. At 40-30, Kyrgios serves a double fault. He wasn't pleased going into the point with someone yelling in between serves. Double fault doesn't help. Kyrgios is given a code violation. What does help, though, is an ace. Make that two aces. Holds!

Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's Final: Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. The six-time champion at the All England Club will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court.

Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semi-finals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017.

Interestingly, Djokovic and Kyrgios used to not get along at all.

Now the two men who will meet in the final have developed a bit of a “bromance,” as the 40th-ranked Kyrgios put it.

All this should make for an exciting summit clash and here's how you can watch the Wimbledon final in India.

When will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played on Sunday, 10 July.

What time will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 start?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).

Where can I watch the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 in India?

The Live coverage of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.

With inputs from AP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.