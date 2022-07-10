Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's Final: Djokovic wins second set, levels match at one set all

FP Sports July 10, 2022 18:00:01 IST
Wimbledon Final Live: Novak Djokovic (L) takes on Nick Kyrgios (R) in the men's singles final at the All England Club. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 10, 2022 - 20:21 (IST)

Djokovic* 3-6, 6-3, 2-3 Kyrgios (* denotes next server)

Quality in this match is incredible right now. Back-to-back tweeners sees Kyrgios win one point and not the second. Djokovic keeping the Aussie on his toes, keeping him guessing. All that comfort from the first set has evaporated. At 40-30, Kyrgios serves a double fault. He wasn't pleased going into the point with someone yelling in between serves. Double fault doesn't help. Kyrgios is given a code violation. What does help, though, is an ace. Make that two aces. Holds!

July 10, 2022 - 20:14 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev right now

July 10, 2022 - 20:12 (IST)

A protestor yells from the crowd which interrupts play before the fourth game. Not sure what cause. He is quickly yanked away by security so play can resume immediately. Unlike the French Open....

July 10, 2022 - 20:08 (IST)

Djokovic* 3-6, 6-3, 1-2 Kyrgios (* denotes next server)

Kyrgios is incensed - maybe with himself. Djokovic gets the return into his feet and then thrashes a forehand winner to bring the game to deuce. Keeps talking to his box now. Continues to mutter. Gets a big serve in and it goes unreturned. Make that two in a row - an ace now. 

July 10, 2022 - 20:03 (IST)

Expert advice as the score becomes 1-1

July 10, 2022 - 19:59 (IST)

Djokovic* 3-6, 6-3, 0-1 Kyrgios (* denotes next server)

Djokovic with a sublime backhand winner. The spin on the ball takes it away from Kyrgios who desperately tries to throw his racket at it. Brings up a break point. Kyrgios with a bluff of an underarm serve but keeps it overhead and nudges a half volley into open court as the point goes on. That was beautiful. HOLD! That was an important hold

July 10, 2022 - 19:54 (IST)

Second set in numbers

July 10, 2022 - 19:53 (IST)

Second set: Novak Djokovic 6-3

Djokovic makes it one set all after making a single break count. He also saves four break points in the ninth game to hold. Kyrgios was 0-40 up before losing opportunities one after another

July 10, 2022 - 19:51 (IST)

Djokovic 3-6, 6-3 *Kyrgios (* denotes next server)

WHAT A POINT! Kyrgios has the crowd up on their feet. Djokovic is at the net, picks up a half volley, Kyrgios runs along to pick up the drop shot by sending a winner with Novak trying desperately to get to it. That is 0-30 and Kyrgios has a look. Make that more than a look with Djokovic sending his forehand wide. Two saved after serve returns go long. One remains. Three gone! Kyrgios hits the net with a backhand. Nick has a go at this box. Djokovic goes deep on the forehand and it is called long. He challenges and it is out. One more break point. SAVED! Djokovic with a deft drop shot, Kyrgios gets to it but is not able to get it up and over the net. Djokovic with a powerful backhand and Kyrgios' return goes long. Set point and the return is into the net! What a hold!

July 10, 2022 - 19:40 (IST)

In the royal box: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William with front row seats

Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's Final: Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. The six-time champion at the All England Club will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court.

Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semi-finals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017.

Interestingly, Djokovic and Kyrgios used to not get along at all.

Now the two men who will meet in the final have developed a bit of a “bromance,” as the 40th-ranked Kyrgios put it.

All this should make for an exciting summit clash and here's how you can watch the Wimbledon final in India.

When will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played on Sunday, 10 July.

What time will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 start?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).

Where can I watch the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 in India?

The Live coverage of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: July 10, 2022 19:55:15 IST

