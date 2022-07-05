Wimbledon 2022: In best showing at All England Club, Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic through to semi-finals
Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic are into the mixed doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon in the best showing for both in the event at the All England Club.
London: India's Sania Mirza and Croatia's Mate Pavic progressed to the semi-finals of Wimbledon mixed doubles event on Monday. The sixth seeded pairing got the better of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in a closely contested match on Court 3.
This is both Mirza and Pavic's best showing in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon. Prior to this, Mirza had reached the quarter-finals at the All England Club thrice - 2011, 2013 and 2015.
Mirza, playing her last Wimbledon in final season on tour, produced some of her vintage groundstrokes from the forehand and backhand alike.
Dabrowski served to make it 6-6 in the final set and the pairing led 30-0 before Mirza-Pavic drew back. Mirza backpeddled, plucked a high lob and killed off the point at the net to make it 30-15. She then slapped a forehand return into Peers at the net to make it 30-30. A fierce Pavic forehand return was then volleyed long which brought about match point.
On match point, Mirza returned the Dabrowski serve low and on the bounce for the approaching Canadian to seal the match in an hour and 41 minutes.
The 34-year-old Indian and 2021 Wimbledon men's doubles champion Pavic will now take on the winner of the other quarter-final between Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski and Jelena Ostapenko-Robert Farah.
Mirza was also part of the women's doubles draw where she and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka were ousted in the opening round - losing 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 - to Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Mirza had earlier in the year stated this would be her final season claiming the physical toll of regular tennis, travel and post COVID-19 life being crucial factors.
