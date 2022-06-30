The volatile Australian pulled off an impressive 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic to make the last 32 for the sixth time.

London: Nick Kyrgios buried the rage he showed in his Wimbledon opener to ease into the third round on Thursday and warned: "I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good."

Kyrgios fired 24 aces and a total of 50 winners past Krajinovic, who made the final on grass at Queen's in the run-up to Wimbledon.

He also only conceded nine points on his own serve in a rapid-fire 85-minute win on Court Two.

The 27-year-old Australian, who made the quarter-finals on debut in 2014, did not a face a single break point on Thursday.

"I just wanted to remind everyone that I am pretty good," said Kyrgios. "I was nowhere near my best in the first round but today I was in my zone.

"Wimbledon is my best chance of winning a Grand Slam. I have had it circled in my calendar all year. I still have a tough draw but I couldn't have played any better today."

Kyrgios goes on to face either fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece or fellow Australian Jordan Thompson for a place in the last 16.

Kyrgios's five-set opening win over Paul Jubb of Britain on Tuesday was marred by his admission that he spat in the direction of fans who he accused of being disrespectful.

One British newspaper described his behaviour as "cretinous".

Kyrgios showed off his new leg tattoo on Thursday, quoting Oscar Wilde's: "Give a man a mask and he will become his true self."

