Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek records 37th straight win to reach third round

Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, including the French Open, broke three times in the first set as both players struggled to hold serve.

Agence France-Presse July 01, 2022 00:13:18 IST
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after beating Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands in a second round women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Polish top seed Iga Swiatek won her 37th consecutive match to advance to third round of Wimbledon on Thursday, beating Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

A single break in the seventh game of the second set gave Pattinama Kerkhove the opening she needed to get back on level terms.

Swiatek found her groove again in the decider as the shadows lengthened on Court 1, sealing victory on her first match point.

She will take on France's Alize Cornet for a place in the last 16.

Updated Date: July 01, 2022 09:35:39 IST

