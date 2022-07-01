Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek records 37th straight win to reach third round
Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, including the French Open, broke three times in the first set as both players struggled to hold serve.
Polish top seed Iga Swiatek won her 37th consecutive match to advance to third round of Wimbledon on Thursday, beating Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, including the French Open, broke three times in the first set as both players struggled to hold serve.
A single break in the seventh game of the second set gave Pattinama Kerkhove the opening she needed to get back on level terms.
Swiatek found her groove again in the decider as the shadows lengthened on Court 1, sealing victory on her first match point.
She will take on France's Alize Cornet for a place in the last 16.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon 2022: Who is missing from the grass court Grand Slam?
Wimbledon 2022 will be devoid of Russian and Belarusian players after their players were banned by the organisers. Also notable absentees are Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka.
Wimbledon 2022: 'I'm pretty good,' warns Nick Kyrgios upon reaching last-32
The volatile Australian pulled off an impressive 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Serbian 26th seed Filip Krajinovic to make the last 32 for the sixth time.
Wimbledon 2022 how to watch tennis online in India - Live streaming
Live Streaming Of Wimbledon 2022 - Tennis Tournament Live coverage,