Wimbledon 2022 women's singles preview: Iga Swiatek hasn't lost a match since February and comes in with a point to prove on grass.

Iga Swiatek is the name to beat at Wimbledon in the women's singles field. The Pole is on a 35-match winning streak and comes to the All England Club having won the French Open for a second time in three years.

World No 1 Swiatek's dominance on the WTA Tour goes back to February when she last conceded a match. Since then, she has won in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Roland Garros. Wimbledon, with its lush, green grass is a different playing field.

Unlike her ruthless tennis on clay, Swiatek is yet to make a massive dent on grass. Her best results are fourth round forays at Eastbourne and All England Club last year — where she lost to Ons Jabeur.

But she is not alien to succeeding at SW19. She won the junior title in 2018 — beating British hope Emma Raducanu in the quarter-final.

"Honestly I still feel like I need to figure out grass. Last year for sure, it was that kind of tournament where I didn't know what to expect. Then match by match I realised maybe I can do more and more," she said on Saturday.

"Still this year I only played, like, 10 days on grass, so it's not a lot. I didn't have a lot of time to prepare. But I'm just trying to stay open-minded and kind of take positives from the situation and realise that I can play without any expectations."

"I have so much, I don't know, successes this season that I don't have to kind of show everybody that I need to play well on every tournament because it's tennis, we have ups and downs. So I try to play without expectations and just see what this tournament brings me," she went on to add.

After winning the French Open title, Swiatek pulled out of the German Open to rest her shoulder. In the time off, she admitted to feeling adrenaline from the previous couple of weeks.

She would need plenty of adrenaline and momentum for she finds herself in a tricky section of the draw. Placed in the top half, she starts against Jana Fett and has Garbiñe Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova, Jessica Pegula, Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens in the same quarter.

After Swiatek, it is difficult to find the next possible contender for the Wimbledon title with absolute certainty. If form is the criteria, none of the other top-10 players made it past the third round at French Open. So, if it isn't Swiatek, then who?

The answer may exist in the second quarter of the women's singles draw.

2019 champion Simona Halep is the first name that pops up. She pulled out of the major last year and is de-facto the defending champion in absence of retired Ashleigh Barty. Now working with Patrick Mouratoglou, the former world No 1 had a poor French Open and admitted to having a panic attack in her loss to Qinwen Zheng.

Last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova sits in the second quarter. But a year is a huge time period in professional sport. In this time, the Czech player, who was a set away from her first major, suffered an injury in the off-season and looked rusty since return. She is a sleeper pick to go deep but maybe not lift the title on 9 July.

Serena Williams has caught most of the limelight on return and rightly so. The 23-time major winner is back in action 12 months after slipping in her first round match at Wimbledon and retiring having played just six games. She looked in good touch partnering Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne doubles.

"The doubles was great. Played with Ons, who has been playing well. And it was good. I felt more prepared than I thought I would like a month or two months or three months ago. Way, way more," she said in the pre-tournament media briefing.

"So it was kind of surprising, but also it's just a fun time, just to be out there and to enjoy it. I don't know, just to be out on the court again was cool," said Serena who refused to categorically state her ambitions from the Championships.

Third seed Ons Jabeur would hope to shed memory of a dreadful first round defeat in Paris and recover from the knee injury that stopped her Eastbourne tune-up short. With her heavy hitting from the back and deft drop shots, the Tunisian player could be a handful for many of the players. She also has form on her side having won the title in Berlin and made the quarters at Wimbledon last year.

But Jabeur's side of the draw is riddled with potentially tricky challenges: Kaia Kanepi in the third round, Angelique Kerber in the fourth and maybe Raducanu in the quarter-final.

Other players to watch out for include former champion Petra Kvitova who beat Jelena Ostapenko in the Eastbourne final. The Latvian, placed in the fourth quarter, could benefit from second seed Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari's poor form at the moment.

Also hoping to capitalise in this part of the draw are Belinda Bencic and Beatriz Haddad Maia who comes in as a dark horse having won the titles in Nottingham and Birmingham before making the last-four in Eastbourne.

