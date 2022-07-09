Wimbledon 2022 Final, Women's Final: Elena Rybakina came from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur for her first major title.
Wimbledon women's final live: Elena Rybakina faces Ons Jabeur for the title. AFP
Wimbledon 2022 Live, Women's Final Live Updates: Ons Jabeur said that the seeds of her history-making charge to the Wimbledon final were sown 12 months ago when she told her coaching team: "I'm coming back for the title."
Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when she beat close friend Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semi-finals.
She will face Russian-born Elena Rybakina, now representing Kazakhstan, for the title.
Russian and Belarusian players are banned from this year's tournament following the invasion of Ukraine.
But there will be a Russian presence in the final after Rybakina, playing in her first Slam final, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.
Here's everything you need to know about the Wimbledon women's singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina:
When will be the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?
The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played of Saturday, 9 July.
What time will the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 begin?
The women's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).
How can I watch the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022?
The Live coverage of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.
With inputs from AFP
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.