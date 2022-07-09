Wimbledon 2022 Final, Women's Final: Elena Rybakina came from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur for her first major title.

Auto refresh feeds

Ons Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon women's final. Both are first-time major finalists and first-time Grand Slam finalists for their respective countries. Both have different styles of play which makes this an interesting battle to look forward to.

GAME, FIRST SET ONS JABEUR! She takes the opening set 6-3 in 32 minutes. Elena Rybakina not finding any rhythm - 17 unforced errors

Elena Rybakina wins the second set 6-2 to force a decider. For the second straight year, we're going into a third set for the women's champion. A comfortable love hold and an ace to boot gets the job done

Elena Rybakina is the 2022 Wimbledon champion! She beats Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in under two hours to win her first Grand Slam title. She is the first from Kazkhstan to win a major title. And the youngest women's champion since Kvitova in 2011.

Promising start to the game for Jabeur. Gets a drop shot over the net, with a bit of help, and Rybakina can't do anything to it. And then a whips a sublime lob with Rybakina at the net to bring up three break points. One saved. Rybakina gets the angled serve wide, plays the forehand into the corner and Jabeur's defensive shot goes long. Jabeur withstands some massive hitting, moves forward and tries to play a drop shot. She challenges but this is just wide. One chance remains. This is saved too! 119mph serve, crunching backhand down the line and Jabeur is unable to get the ball back. On deuce, Rybakina gets another huge serve in, Jabeur gets the racket to it but it is long. Jabeur has no challenges remaining. And to add to her troubles, Rybakina holds with a volley winner after getting help from the net. What a blow!

Moments after being unable to convert three break points, Jabeur has to try and circumvent one on her own serve. But she's unable to! Rybakina dominates the rally and Jabeur's desperate forehand goes long. BREAK!

Elena Rybakina is the 2022 Wimbledon champion! She beats Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in under two hours to win her first Grand Slam title. She is the first from Kazkhstan to win a major title. And the youngest women's champion since Kvitova in 2011.

"I love this tournament. I'm sad but in tennis there is only one winner. I want to inspire children in my country. I hope they're listening. I want to thank this beautiful crowd for the last two weeks. Thank you so much for everything. Want to wish all Muslims Eid Mubarak"

"I won't be able to do this without my team. Thank you for your support, thank you for believing in me."

"Thank you for your support. Elena, you and your team deserved this."

"To my parents, without them I wouldn't be here"

Calls Ons an inspiration "not just for the juniors, but for everybody". "I run today so much that I don't think I need to do fitness!"

"I was super nervous before the match, during the match & I'm honestly happy that it finished, to be honest. I never felt something like this!"

The new Wimbledon champion is Elena Rybakina!

We will shift our focus to the men's final tomorrow where Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic is chasing his 21st Grand Slam title and Kyrgios his first. Novak hasn't lost on Centre Court since 2013 and at Wimbledon since 2017. Kyrgios comes in fresher of the two after getting a walkover in the semi-final. Until tomorrow, goodbye!

Wimbledon 2022 Live, Women's Final Live Updates: Ons Jabeur said that the seeds of her history-making charge to the Wimbledon final were sown 12 months ago when she told her coaching team: "I'm coming back for the title."

Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when she beat close friend Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semi-finals.

She will face Russian-born Elena Rybakina, now representing Kazakhstan, for the title.

Russian and Belarusian players are banned from this year's tournament following the invasion of Ukraine.

But there will be a Russian presence in the final after Rybakina, playing in her first Slam final, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about the Wimbledon women's singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina:

When will be the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played of Saturday, 9 July.

What time will the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 begin?

The women's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).

How can I watch the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022?

The Live coverage of the women's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.