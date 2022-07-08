Djokovic after the match:

"I didn't start off well. He was a better player in the first set. Never easy walking out on court. There is a lot of pressure form yourself, others. Wish Norrie all the best, have a lot of respect for him"

"It was very hot today. I was a bit tighter in the beginning. Cameron was dominating the play at the start."

On facing Kyrgios: "One thing is for sure, there will be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us. His first Grand Slam final. He doesn't have much to loose. He plays freely, a lot of power in his shots. We haven't played for some time. I never won a set off him. Hope it is different this time. For me another Wimbledon final, hope experience can work in my favour"