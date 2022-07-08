The match in numbers
Wimbledon 2022 Highlights, men's semi-final: Djokovic into the final after four set win over Norrie
Wimbledon 2022 Highlights, Tennis Updates: In the men's semi-final, Novak Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie in four sets. He will face Nick Kyrgios on Sunday after Rafael Nadal pulled out
Highlights
GAME, SET, MATCH: Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon final. He beats Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in over two hours and 30 minutes. He will face Nick Kyrgios in the Championship match on Sunday.
Third set: Novak Djokovic 6-2
Novak Djokovic in complete control now. He's cut down on the errors, finding the spots, hitting winners and most importantly, not allowing Norrie to play his game at all. One set away from yet another Wimbledon final
Second set: Djokovic 6-3
Djokovic makes it one set all by taking the second set 6-3. Norrie had his serve under pressure multiple times in the second set before he succumbed in the eighth game
First set: Norrie 6-2
Cameron Norrie bangs an ace down the tee and that is 40-15. Two set points for the British player. One goes begging with a double fault. ACE! Norrie with another ace down the tee and he punches the air in celebration.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Wimbledon finals
We have both men's and women's finals decided then. Ons Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina in the women's final tomorrow with the men's on Sunday featuring Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. There will be a first-time winner on the women's side for certain. Will Kyrgios make it two-in-two? Before we get to that, the women's final will be our attention tomorrow. Until then, good night!
Djokovic after the match:
"I didn't start off well. He was a better player in the first set. Never easy walking out on court. There is a lot of pressure form yourself, others. Wish Norrie all the best, have a lot of respect for him"
"It was very hot today. I was a bit tighter in the beginning. Cameron was dominating the play at the start."
On facing Kyrgios: "One thing is for sure, there will be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us. His first Grand Slam final. He doesn't have much to loose. He plays freely, a lot of power in his shots. We haven't played for some time. I never won a set off him. Hope it is different this time. For me another Wimbledon final, hope experience can work in my favour"
STATS:
27 match winning streak
Eighth Wimbledon final for Djokovic
A record 32nd men's Grand Slam final for Djokovic - surpassing Federer's 31
38th consecutive win on Centre Court for Djokovic
Djokovic has now won 18 of the 19 Grand Slam semi-finals he played since the start of 2015 (only loss - Dominic Thiem)
Djokovic is now 32-11 in Grand Slam finals
Djokovic* 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 Norrie (* denotes next server)
Norrie serving to stay in the match. Two banging serves to start with and neither come back for the leftie to deal with. Djokovic with a sublime drop volley to make it 30-15 with Norrie unable to chase it down. Djokovic attacks the second serve but overcooks it. 40-15 and chance to hold. Djokovic return is long and Norrie has put the onus on Novak to serve the match out
Celebrity watch!
📸 Celebrities in attendance for Djokovic vs Norrie: Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri; actors Rami Malik, Lucy Boynton, Rene-Jean Page and Emily Brown; former England footballer Wayne Rooney and wife Colleen; Melinda Gates#Wimbledon Live: https://t.co/cNY9XKVNkZ pic.twitter.com/Rxd19rDRL7— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 8, 2022
Djokovic* 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-2 Norrie (* denotes next server)
Djokovic sends a forehand straight at Norrie at the net who gets the racket to it but is unable to keep it down. Break point Novak. Saved! Big serve, even bigger forehand and the crowd are up on their feet. Clenched fist from Cameron Norrie. Really well played by both players. Norrie not playing bad here, Djokovic is just not missing much. He puts away a volley and has another opportunity to break. Another one saved. A flat backhand catches Djokovic out and the ninth seed closes the point out with a forehand winner. Djokovic with a very well placed drop shot which Norrie is unable to get up and over. Break point again and it is saved again. Norrie staying alive, fighting and not making it easy for Novak. But he's erring repeatedly. A backhand goes wide and Djokovic has another opportunity to break. ACE! A 120mph ace down the tee and Norrie keeps clutching away. Norrie with a backhand winner down the line to try and hold serve. HOLD! Norrie punches the air after smashing the ball to hold serve. Will that lead to a turnaround?
Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's semi-finals: Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.
Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three.
He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday's final against Nick Kyrgios.
Rafael Nadal had also advanced to the semifinals but he withdrew from the tournament because of an injury.
Both Norrie and Kyrgios are at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Djokovic won their only meeting that came last year at the ATP Finals in Turin. That day, the Serb triumphed in straight sets.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Firstpost Podcast: Does Udaipur killing qualify as lynching?
The 27-year-old tailor was killed for allegedly supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks in a social media post
Firstpost Podcast: The Gujarat riots chapter and arrest of Teesta Setalvad
Will Teesta Setalvad's case bring closure to the 2002 Gujarat riots? Tune in to find out
Udaipur killing: Who are the assailants? And why the murder is being treated as a terror case?
The murder of a tailor in Udaipur, which was recorded on camera by assailants, is being treated as a terror incident. The National Investigation Agency is likely to take over the case, as links of the killers to terror organisations are being probed