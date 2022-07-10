Wimbledon 2022 Highlights, Men's Final, Tennis Updates: Djokovic beat Kyrgios in the men's final at All England Club.

Bit of a blip for Kyrgios in that serve but he gets the job done in the end. Serves an ace down the tee and takes the opening set 6-4. Djokovic has now lost the opening set in three straight matches. He lost the opener in last year's final too. Novak, one of the best returners in the game, has yet to break Kyrgios in their three meetings

Djokovic makes it one set all after making a single break count. He also saves four break points in the ninth game to hold. Kyrgios was 0-40 up before losing opportunities one after another

Djokovic getting freebies here and he goes 30-0 up. And then sends his forehand wide to see it become 30-15. Kyrgios staying in it. A body serve and Kyrgios navigates it for a cross court forehand winner. 30-30 and this is looking shaky. Kyrgios' forehand return is a mishit and it goes narrowly wide. Set point! Kyrgios sends the backhand return wide and that's set to Novak

Novak Djokovic is the Wimbledon champion! He beats Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title

Djokovic serving to stay in the fourth set. The Serb overcooks the angle on his backhand when he could have gone for a drop shot which appeared to be the simpler and smarter shot. He follows it up with going behind Kyrgios on the backhand to see it become 15-15. Now a forehand cross court winner. Djokovic with an errant backhand and it is 30-30. Kyrgios pushes himself "Let's go, let's go!". Djokovic finds the line on the second serve and Kyrgios mishits the forehand. Djokovic with a sensational backhand slice that stays very low and Kyrgios is unable to get it over the net. TIEBREAK!

Djokovic 5-1 Kyrgios: Kyrgios smacks the net and Djokovic is headed to the title

Djokovic 4-1 Kyrgios: Kyrgios with a backhand going wide now. This is headed towards a seventh title for Novak!

Djokovic 3-1 Kyrgios: Great rally from the back. Djokovic stays in it, Kyrgios keeps trying to push the ball back. He sends it wayward to squander a mini-break

Djokovic 2-1 Kyrgios: Now Djokovic with a routine forehand miss. The ball smacks the net and the mini-break is back

Djokovic 2-0 Kyrgios: Serve into the body, a rally from the back and Kyrgios tries to go cross but Djokovic is perfectly placed at the net for a drop volley winner

Kyrgios sends a backhand long and Djokovic has five match points. Kyrgios saves two match points on his own serve. He can't save one more as Kyrgios' groundstroke hits the net.

Novak Djokovic at #Wimbledon : 🏆 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 7️⃣ Seven titles at All England Club to go level with Pete Sampras and one behind Roger Federer 28 consecutive match wins Unbeaten on Centre Court since 2013! pic.twitter.com/IfzntJrgcz

"Myself, my team, we're all exhausted. I need a vacation after this! Hopefully I'll be here again one day"

"He's bit of a god. I thought I played well! I don't even know how many times you've won this Championship now"

"I lost words for what this trophy means. It has always been and always will be the most special tournament. Realising a childhood dream in winning this trophy. Every year it gets more meaningful, I am really blessed. The most special court in the world. I am extremely happy and grateful to be here."

"Nick, you’ll be back. Not just in Wimbledon but in many finals. You showed why you are one of the best players in the world. Congrats to you and your team. I wish you all the best, man. I really think you are an amazing talent. I never thought I’m going to say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship! OK, it’s officially a bromance! Hopefully this is the start of a wonderful friendship. Let’s start with dinner and drinks and we will see."

We have the women's doubles final to come but as far as singles action is concerned, we're all good from the All England Club. Elena Rybakina won the women's title and Novak Djokovic the men's. Thank you for joining us in our live coverage. Our stories and analysis from Wimbledon will continue. Stay tuned to Firstpost! Good night!

Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's Final: Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. The six-time champion at the All England Club will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court.

Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semi-finals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017.

Interestingly, Djokovic and Kyrgios used to not get along at all.

Now the two men who will meet in the final have developed a bit of a “bromance,” as the 40th-ranked Kyrgios put it.

All this should make for an exciting summit clash and here's how you can watch the Wimbledon final in India.

When will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played on Sunday, 10 July.

What time will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 start?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).

Where can I watch the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 in India?

The Live coverage of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.

With inputs from AP

