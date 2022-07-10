Wimbledon 2022 Highlights, Men's Final: Djokovic beats Kyrgios in four sets for seventh title at SW19

FP Sports July 10, 2022 22:10:01 IST
Wimbledon Final Live: Novak Djokovic (L) takes on Nick Kyrgios (R) in the men's singles final at the All England Club. AP

Highlights

July 10, 2022 - 22:11 (IST)

GAME, SET, MATCH WIMBLEDON 2022!

We have the women's doubles final to come but as far as singles action is concerned, we're all good from the All England Club. Elena Rybakina won the women's title and Novak Djokovic the men's. Thank you for joining us in our live coverage. Our stories and analysis from Wimbledon will continue. Stay tuned to Firstpost! Good night!

July 10, 2022 - 22:04 (IST)

Novak Djokovic in his victory speech

"Nick, you’ll be back. Not just in Wimbledon but in many finals. You showed why you are one of the best players in the world. Congrats to you and your team. I wish you all the best, man. I really think you are an amazing talent. I never thought I’m going to say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship! OK, it’s officially a bromance! Hopefully this is the start of a wonderful friendship. Let’s start with dinner and drinks and we will see."

"I lost words for what this trophy means. It has always been and always will be the most special tournament. Realising a childhood dream in winning this trophy. Every year it gets more meaningful, I am really blessed. The most special court in the world. I am extremely happy and grateful to be here."

July 10, 2022 - 22:03 (IST)

STATS!

July 10, 2022 - 21:57 (IST)

Kyrgios:

"He's bit of a god. I thought I played well! I don't even know how many times you've won this Championship now"

"Myself, my team, we're all exhausted. I need a vacation after this! Hopefully I'll be here again one day"

July 10, 2022 - 21:49 (IST)

Must taste great, still. Eh Novak?

July 10, 2022 - 21:48 (IST)

Novak Djokovic - the 2022 champion!

July 10, 2022 - 21:44 (IST)

NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS THE WIMBLEDON CHAMPION!

Novak Djokovic is the Wimbledon champion! He beats Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title

July 10, 2022 - 21:43 (IST)

TIEBREAK

Kyrgios sends a backhand long and Djokovic has five match points. Kyrgios saves two match points on his own serve. He can't save one more as Kyrgios' groundstroke hits the net. 

July 10, 2022 - 21:38 (IST)

TIEBREAK

Djokovic 1-0 Kyrgios: DOUBLE FAULT FROM NICK!

Djokovic 2-0 Kyrgios: Serve into the body, a rally from the back and Kyrgios tries to go cross but Djokovic is perfectly placed at the net for a drop volley winner

Djokovic 2-1 Kyrgios: Now Djokovic with a routine forehand miss. The ball smacks the net and the mini-break is back

Djokovic 3-1 Kyrgios: Great rally from the back. Djokovic stays in it, Kyrgios keeps trying to push the ball back. He sends it wayward to squander a mini-break

Djokovic 4-1 Kyrgios: Kyrgios with a backhand going wide now. This is headed towards a seventh title for Novak!

Djokovic 5-1 Kyrgios: Kyrgios smacks the net and Djokovic is headed to the title

July 10, 2022 - 21:33 (IST)

Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-6 Kyrgios (* denotes next server)

Djokovic serving to stay in the fourth set. The Serb overcooks the angle on his backhand when he could have gone for a drop shot which appeared to be the simpler and smarter shot. He follows it up with going behind Kyrgios on the backhand to see it become 15-15. Now a forehand cross court winner. Djokovic with an errant backhand and it is 30-30. Kyrgios pushes himself "Let's go, let's go!". Djokovic finds the line on the second serve and Kyrgios mishits the forehand. Djokovic with a sensational backhand slice that stays very low and Kyrgios is unable to get it over the net. TIEBREAK!

Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's Final: Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. The six-time champion at the All England Club will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court.

Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semi-finals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017.

Interestingly, Djokovic and Kyrgios used to not get along at all.

Now the two men who will meet in the final have developed a bit of a “bromance,” as the 40th-ranked Kyrgios put it.

All this should make for an exciting summit clash and here's how you can watch the Wimbledon final in India.

When will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played on Sunday, 10 July.

What time will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 start?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).

Where can I watch the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 in India?

The Live coverage of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.

