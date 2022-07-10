Wimbledon 2022 Highlights, Men's Final, Tennis Updates: Djokovic beat Kyrgios in the men's final at All England Club.
Wimbledon Final Live: Novak Djokovic (L) takes on Nick Kyrgios (R) in the men's singles final at the All England Club. AP
Wimbledon 2022 Live, Men's Final: Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. The six-time champion at the All England Club will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court.
Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semi-finals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017.
Interestingly, Djokovic and Kyrgios used to not get along at all.
Now the two men who will meet in the final have developed a bit of a “bromance,” as the 40th-ranked Kyrgios put it.
All this should make for an exciting summit clash and here's how you can watch the Wimbledon final in India.
When will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?
The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played on Sunday, 10 July.
What time will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 start?
The men's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).
Where can I watch the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 in India?
The Live coverage of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.
With inputs from AP
