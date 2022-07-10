Watch Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Streaming, Live coverage, Wimbledon 2022 finals TV Schedule, Start Time, and online Wimbledon Info.

Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. The six-time champion at the All England Club will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court.

Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semi-finals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Kyrgios, however, is 2-0 against Djokovic. Both of those victories came on hard courts in 2017.

Interestingly, Djokovic and Kyrgios used to not get along at all.

Now the two men who will meet in the final have developed a bit of a “bromance,” as the 40th-ranked Kyrgios put it.

“Everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there,” said the 27-year-old from Australia, whose first Grand Slam title match will be Djokovic’s 32nd. “It was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.”

Kyrgios, not one for holding his tongue, was particularly critical of Djokovic for organizing a charity exhibition tour in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fast forward to January of this year, and Kyrgios was an early voice supporting Djokovic when his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 led to a legal saga and deportation from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

All this should make for an exciting summit clash and here's how you can watch the Wimbledon final in India.

When will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 will be played on Sunday, 10 July.

What time will the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 start?

The men's singles final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm IST (2 pm local time).

Where can I watch the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 in India?

The Live coverage of the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hotstar.

With inputs from AP

