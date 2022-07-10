Once a fiery relationship has suddenly become respectful but it would count for nothing when Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final.

As Novak Djokovic dispatched local-hope Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon semi-finals, he was asked about his title decider against Nick Kyrgios. “One thing is for sure, there is going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us,” said the Serb.

“It is going to be his first Grand Slam final. He is very excited and he doesn’t have much to lose and he is always playing like that. He is playing so freely, one of the biggest serves in the game. Just a big game overall, a lot of power in his shots. We haven’t played for some time. I have never won a set off him. Hopefully it can be different this time,” he said.

Away from the Centre Court, Kyrgios sat in the main press conference room. He wasn’t required to take court for the last-four clash because Rafael Nadal pulled out of competition. “We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there,” he said.

What a bromance! Will we be seeing @NickKyrgios and @DjokerNole together at a nightclub after the match 😂#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6PccB7N1tT — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 9, 2022

The sudden camaraderie reached social media where the duo made plans for the loser to buy drinks to the victor.

In the past, Kyrgios has dismissed Djokovic for his ‘sick obsession‘ with being liked, labelled his post-match celebrations as ‘cringeworthy’ and branded him a ‘tool’ for requesting COVID-19 restrictions be relaxed.

In reply, the Serb had previously said that he ‘doesn’t have much respect’ for the Aussie off the court.

They warmed up this past year during the saga at Australian Open when Djokovic landed in Melbourne without being fully vaccinated. Eventually, the former world No 1 was deported. But not before finding support from an unlikely source – Nick.

“I don’t know if I can call it a bromance yet, but we have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year,” commented Djokovic on Friday.

“But when it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me. That’s something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot.”

All that would count for nothing when they step up on Centre Court with the title on the line. Djokovic is eyeing a seventh Wimbledon title in his first major final of the year, which could be his last, to go level with Pete Sampras and one behind Roger Federer. In the grander scheme of things, he would move to 21 major titles with a win – one ahead of Federer and one behind Nadal.

For Kyrgios it is an opportunity to win his first Grand Slam title in his deepest foray at a major. His previous best showings were quarter-final appearances at 2014 Wimbledon (when he beat then world No 1 Nadal in the fourth round) and 2015 Australian Open.

At Halle in the warm-up event, Kyrgios claimed he was among the ‘top five, top 10’ players on grass. At the time, it was typical Kyrgios speak – lofty claims without anything to show for it. Three weeks later, he’s made his tennis prove it.

Over the fortnight, Kyrgios has looked as determined to go for it all as Novak. At the same time, there’s been plenty of theatrics. In the first round, he spat in the direction of “disrespectful” fans, hit out at “90-year-old” line judges and generally was a nightmare to deal with for the chair umpire.

It reached a newer level against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round when he was livid that the Greek wasn’t defaulted for purposely hitting a ball into the crowd. In all, he’s been fined $14,000 for varied offences.

But in the last week, the Aussie has been respectful of his opponents and made his tennis speak. Especially the serve – which would be a crucial tool in getting out of logjams and save break points. Over the course of five matches, he’s been broken six times thereby saving 28 of 34 break points (he didn’t face break point against Filip Krajinovic).

“His motion for the serve is so fluid and just very quick. He can hit any angle really. He tosses it forward so he can come in, serve and volley. He puts himself in a great position to be aggressive or to stay back. But he's always one metre in front of the baseline,” said Djokovic on Nick’s serve.

“Yeah, it's tough to read his serve. I haven't practiced with him or played with him since the last time I lost to him in, what was it, 2017 I think.”

“On grass I would assume it's even tougher to read his serve and to return because he has so many free points. You could see that throughout this tournament, as well. He just puts additional pressure on your serve. He moves well. He's got great hands. So very complete player.”

32 - Novak #Djokovic is the male player with the most Grand Slam finals reached in the Open Era. History.#Wimbledon2022 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DWJ3IQa8MB — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 8, 2022

Beyond the serve, there is also the variety in groundstrokes. Top spin shots on both wings, slices, flat shots for winners, drop shots out of nowhere, underarm serves and tweeners are all part of the Aussie’s repertoire.

Away from the tennis, it is tough to predict which Kyrgios shows up for the final. One that cribs about everything under the sun, or even including the sun, or one that goes about his business and has the target firmly in place. “For me I just want to go out there, have fun, entertain, and sometimes it may not be easy for other people to concentrate,” Kyrgios had said.

“I’ve never changed, since I was 10-years-old to now, I’ve always been quite loud and emotional on the court. I’ve always wanted to make it theatrical, like a theatre, like a show.”

It is one thing to rattle a Tsitsipas with theatrics but entirely different to do it to Djokovic — one of the toughest cookies to break down on court. But the cracks have appeared — most recently in the US Open final last year.

While Kyrgios brings surprise shots to the court, Djokovic is more textbook yet can shock and awe with his fighting spirit. He will defend, he will cover plenty of court, stretch to all sides, lunge even if it lands him on the ground and counter-attack. If situation permits, he has the capabilities to attack and dictate play — as he did to come from behind and beat Jannik Sinner and Norrie.

As Djokovic said in his post-match interview, “The job is not done.”

Head-to-head: Kyrios leads 2-0

Kyrgios has won their previous meetings (both in 2017) without dropping a set and without dropping serve.

2017 Indian Wells R16: Kyrgios def. Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(3)

2017 Acapulco QF: Kyrgios def. Djokovic 7-6(9), 7-5

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.