Wimbledon 2022 gets underway on 27 June brimming with talking points: player bans, Djokovic chasing Nadal, Serena's return, local hopes and full capacity crowds.

The red Parisian clay kicking up off of player's shoes will be replaced by the sliding and lush green grass of the All England Club as tennis cavalry moves to Wimbledon. The 'don't damage the grass' warnings replace the 'dirt' of the red clay. The many colours and styles of Paris will give way to all-whites of London. Wimbledon 2022 is here.

We take a look at the key talking points going into the historic Championships:

No ranking points, no Russians, no Belarusians

Wimbledon decided to bar Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine. As a response, the tennis governing bodies (ITF, WTA, ATP) will not be handing out ranking points for the tournament.

That means three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will lose out on another 2000 points, like he did by being barred from the Australian Open. He could end up as World No 7 having lost his top-ranked status two weeks earlier to Daniil Medvedev. The Russian was only defending 180 points in comparison so he wouldn't feel too hard done by.

All You Need to Know | Wimbledon 2022: Schedule, venue, seeds, live streaming

Some of the biggest losers of the decision will be last year's finalists Matteo Berrettini and Karolina Pliskova and 2021 semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka.

The decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players has divided the tennis world. Djokovic, Nadal have called the decision unfair. Andrey Rublev, one of those who has been banned, had called it "complete discrimination."

Despite absence of ranking points, not many players are giving the tournament a miss on account of its prestige and hefty prize money.

Djokovic hopes to cut Nadal's lead

Djokovic, a six-time Wimbledon champion, is hoping to tick his tally of unbeaten matches at SW19 to 28 by ending a 'drought' of majors. He hasn't won any of the last three Grand Slams — a first since 2018. He lost the 2021 US Open final to Medvedev, was deported from Australia in January and lost to an inspired Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

Meanwhile Nadal won the titles in Melbourne and Paris to take his Grand Slam tally to 22 - two ahead of Djokovic and injured Roger Federer. This is a serious opportunity for the Serb to reduce the deficit - especially at an event where Nadal hasn't had much success.

Wimbledon Men's preview: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal lead title chase

Djokovic has clarified he won't be taking the COVID-19 vaccine which effectively rules him out of the US Open and other American hard court events. This is likely Djokovic's last chance at major glory in 2022.

Serena Williams is back

Serena is back for another shot at Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. The American has been on 23 majors since after the 2017 Australian Open.

The 40-year-old hasn't played since bowing out, retired with a leg injury, in the first round of Wimbledon last year. A slip wasn't going to be Serena's last image at Wimbledon or her tennis career and she used that as motivation.

Wimbledon Women's preview: Iga Swiatek brings 35-match winning streak

The seven-time Wimbledon champion accepted a wild card for Wimbledon and has also been rewarded with a decent draw. Unseeded and World No 1204, she has avoided big guns such as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur (who she partnered in Eastbourne) and Anett Kontaveit in the first round.

... as are the crowds

Wimbledon will return to full capacity for the 2022 edition - two years after it was not held for the first-time since World War 2. Last year the capacity was kept at 50% for most days which will change for the next two weeks.

Also back to normalcy is "the Queue." The long-running tradition of people camping outside the All England Club is also back with thousands eager to lap up the on-the-door tickets.

British hopes in Raducanu, Murray

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are the biggest hopes for the local crowd. But both come in with injuries.

Raducanu, playing her first Wimbledon since winning the US Open last year, is hoping to overcome a side strain. Murray, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, has an abdominal strain.

Twelve months on from a remarkable Wimbledon, Raducanu has had a dramatic introduction to professional sport: won the US Open, injuries, defeats and coaching changes. She has a tough start against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

By reaching the final of Stuttgart, Murray's decision to not play most of the clay court season felt vindicated. But injury struck in Germany and the confidence dwindled. He pulled out of Queen's tournament and is racing against time to be match-fit.

Prize money bump, no more middle Sunday break

With ban on Russian and Belarusian players coupled with no ranking points, there was speculation Wimbledon would be hit with a lower prize money. That is not going to be the case.

Wimbledon announced record prize money for this year's tournament with the two singles champions taking home £2 million each. The total prize money of £40.35 million is an 11.1% increase from last year and 5.4% higher than the last regular tournament in 2019.

Clearly, the All England Club are taking confidence in full-capacity crowds and scheduled play on the Middle Sunday for the first time.

