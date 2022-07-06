To celebrate the 100th year of the Centre Court, Wimbledon has shared glimpses of the breathtaking 2008 Final between Federer and Nadal on their official Twitter handle today

The Centre Court witnessed one of the greatest encounters in history when two tennis greats, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, crossed swords in the 2008 Wimbledon Championship finals. The scene of Nadal falling on the floor of the rain-soaked Centre Court in happiness after his victory is considered one of the unforgettable moments in the tournament's history.

It’s been 14 years since the historic clash. To celebrate the 100th year of the Centre Court, Wimbledon has shared glimpses of the breathtaking 2008 final between Federer and Nadal on their official Twitter handle today, 6 July.

While Federer arrived at the venue with as many as 12 Grand Slams to his name, Nadal had a better head-to-head record, having won 11 of their 17 previous meetings. There were few who believed that Nadal could manage to win as the 2007 final saw the Swiss legend crushing him in five close sets. But Nadal displayed great determination and went on to win the gripping thriller which lasted for 4 hours and 48 minutes, with rain delaying the total duration of the match to seven hours.

In the first couple of sets, Nadal was well ahead of Federer who was finding it hard to match his arch-rival. The Spaniard bagged the initial two sets with 6-4 and 6-4. But Federer bounced back well in the next two sets and levelled the match up with 6-7(5-7) and 6-7(8-10). The tie-breaker set saw a more aggressive yet composed version of Nadal. He kept his cool till the end to close the game 9-7 in the final set.

With the maiden Wimbledon title of his career, Nadal became the second Spaniard to lift the title. He also became the third player to have won the French Open and Wimbledon Championships in a calendar year (Channel Slam). He repeated the same feat in 2010. Till now, Nadal has been crowned with a total of 22 Grand Slam Men’s Singles titles, including two Wimbledon and a record 14 French Open titles.