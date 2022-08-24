In the video, Serena Williams can be seen lifting Chip up in her hands and putting it inside a bag ahead of a practice session for US Open.

Serena Williams is looking to bid adieu to tennis by producing fire on the court, one last time, at the US Open. On the first day of Fan Week, she was spotted at the morning practice session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. A glimpse of her heading to the court has been shared on the official Instagram page of the US Open.

But something different grabbed the attention of her fans and it was her pet dog - Christopher Chip Rafael Nadal. The Yorkshire Terrier is also quite popular among Serena fans because the American legend posts its activities on social media.

In the video, Williams can be seen lifting Chip up in her hands and putting it inside a bag. After that, she and Rennae Stubbs approached the court. The video features a text saying, “Scoop up Chip and get ready for practice.” The caption of the post reads, “Serena has arrived.”

One of the fans noted, “The Last Dance,” while another one said, “The queen of tennis.” Serena’s sister and multiple Grand-slam winner Venus Williams commented: “All Serena fans are Chip fans.”

Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, arrives at the US Open for her 21st appearance after revealing to the world that she will soon be "evolving" from her tennis career and moving on to the next phase of her life.

Williams is a six-time US Open champion having won the trophy in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014. Before coming back to the court again in June, she missed almost a full year of competitive tennis. She mentioned her intention to give her best effort in New York after being defeated in the first round at Wimbledon.

