Watch: Roger Federer arrives at Wimbledon, reaction of crowd goes viral
It needs to be mentioned here that Roger Federer has never missed an edition of Wimbledon from 1999 to 2021.
Eight-time Wimbledon champion, Swiss maestro Roger Federer was at Wimbledon on Sunday in order to mark his presence on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Centre Court. Federer was invited by the All England Club to grace this memorable occasion.
The Tennis great is currently out after injuring his knee during the 2021 grasscourt season. He has since been out of action as he went under the knife for his third surgery. He is now trying to regain his fitness and make a return to court this year.
The 40-year-old walked towards the Centre Court even as the crowd around greeted him with loud cheers.
Watch the video here:
Federer then addressed the gathering at Center Court and said, “I hope I can come back one more time. I have missed it here.”
Roger¨s speech on CC he’s favourite memories❤️ #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/O4hQSEjJc9
— I love you Rog! (@fedloyal) July 3, 2022
