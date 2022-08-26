While deciding whether to serve or pick side, Jessica Pegula and Leylah Fernandez got into a different battle, the game of rock, paper and scissors.

On Wednesday night, at the Flushing Meadows in New York, the game of tennis was played for ‘peace’ at New York’s Louis Armstrong Stadium. The “Tennis Plays for Peace” exhibition aims to raise more than $1.2 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine as the key event of this year’s US Open Fan Week.

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, Sebastian Korda, and Ben Shelton were included among the 21 active and retired tennis players who took part in a total of five doubles tiebreaks.

The second set of mixed doubles teams saw Shelton, a rising talent from the University of Florida who recently declared his intention to enter the professional level, joining Pegula, who sported a Ukrainian ribbon on her visor.

The 2021 US Open women’s singles runner-up Leylah Fernandez partnered with Felix Auger-Aliassime on the other side of the net.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

While deciding whether to serve or pick side, Pegula and Fernandez got into a different battle, the game of rock, paper and scissors.

US Open shared a glimpse of the game on their official Instagram handle with a caption that read, “What would you choose: rock, paper, or scissors?”

In the video, Pegula and Fernandez, standing on both sides of the net played the game for three rounds. The first two rounds ended in a draw as both of them chose scissors. Fernandez won the final one. While she showed rock, the American decided to choose scissors once more.

The text that appears in the video asks, “Should serving be decided by a game of rock, paper and scissors?”

The interesting battle grabbed the eyeballs of internet users in no time. They landed in the comment section to share their opinion.

One user agreed with the method and said, “Tension releaser! I say why not,” while another person noted, “Let tennis be fun.” An individual suggested, “Spin a racquet.”

Throughout the game, Fernandez deflected a lot of fierce strikes. However, Auger-Aliassime hit a shot into the net when it was his turn to serve out on a set point. By a score of 10-8, the Americans overcame their northern neighbours.

On the nation’s Independence Day, Ukraine was firmly represented by current players – Dayana Yastremska, Katarina Zavatska, and Daria Snigur as well as former players Sergiy Stakhovsky and Olga Savchuk – who is currently leading her country in the Billie Jean King Cup. Ukraine’s national colours could be seen on spectators, while players and staff donned blue and yellow ribbons as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Keywords: Layla Fernandez, Jessica Pegula, US Open 2022, Tennis plays for peace, Rock paper scissors, US Open fan week

Excerpt: The Tennis Plays for Peace demonstration will assist the Grand Slam competition to raise more than $1.2 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine as the keynote event of this year’s US Open Fan Week.