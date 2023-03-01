Novak Djokovic made history on Monday (27 February) by breaking Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks as the World No 1. The Serbian tennis legend, who started his 378th week at the top of the ATP Rankings, was ecstatic to have created another milestone. The 22-time Grand Slam winner, who made a winning start in Dubai, was quite emotional about his record.

“As a seven-year-old in Serbia, I dreamt of only two things: winning Wimbledon and becoming number one in the world. I have been blessed to achieve both of my childhood dreams several times,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner said in Dubai.

When asked to consider what his seven-year-old self would think of the record, the 35-year-old said, “This (becoming number one) was the biggest dream I had. I had a vivid imagination as a child, but at that point I never imagined that I would get this far. I never thought I could achieve the top spot and stay there for so many weeks. It’s definitely something that surprised me too.”

“At that point I couldn’t imagine I could get this far” What @DjokerNole aged 7 would think now 💫@DDFTennis https://t.co/hc4Tlspqju pic.twitter.com/aUXI5CHLqe — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 28, 2023

Djokovic, on a 13-match winning run and unbeaten in 2023, also reflected on his recent hamstring injury and performances. “I wasn’t thinking about my leg today, which is great. It was not bothering me at all. That’s great news. But an injury is an injury. There’s muscle memory, it plays with your mind a little bit, your biomechanics, with your preparation and execution for the shot. I do feel a difference definitely compared to the level that I had and the kind of execution I had in Australia,” he admitted.

Djokovic had suffered an injury coming into the Australian Open but managed to power through the tournament. He dropped just one set on his way to a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam.

Novak survived a scare at the Dubai Tennis Championship to claw back against Tomas Machac in the Round of 32 match. The World No 1 clawed back through a final set tiebreak to ultimately win 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1).

