Andy Murray delivered an underarm serve in the third set of his first round win over James Duckworth at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray has defended using an underarm serve during his first round win over James Duckworth at Wimbledon on Monday. The two-time champion said it was a legitimate way to catch opponents off-guard especially those who stand too deep to return serve.

The Briton employed the shot, considered unsporting by some, in the third set of his 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win. In the point, Murray served underarm but didn't keep it low or short. But the tactic worked out for its surprise nature with Duckworth getting the ball back before Murray put the short ball away.

"He changed his return position, that's why I did it," Murray said after the match.

"He was struggling a little bit on the first-serve return, so he stepped probably two metres further back. As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in."

That cheeky little surprise underarm serve from @andy_murray is actually one of the most attractive things he’s done on a tennis court #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UafLkJKnOI — brianna (@iambri_97) June 27, 2022

Murray believes it is going to come in more in play with more players stepping behind to return serve with Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev notable mentions.

"Certainly more and more players have started returning from further, further behind the baseline now to give themselves an advantage to return."

"The underarm serve is a way of saying, If you're going to step back there, then I'm going to possibly throw that in," he stated.

The underarm serve is legal according to the rules of the game. But is believed to be an offhand strategy associated with Aussie player Nick Kyrgios.

"I don't know why people have ever found it potentially disrespectful. It's a legitimate way of serving," he said.

"I would never use an underarm serve if someone was standing on the baseline because I think it's a stupid idea because they're going to track it down and it's easy to get. If they stand four or five meters behind the baseline, then why would you not do that to try to bring them forward if they're not comfortable returning there? Tactically it's a smart play."

"No one says it's disrespectful for someone to return from six meters behind the baseline to try to get an advantage. So I used it, not to be disrespectful to him but to say, 'If you're going to step further back to return the serve to give yourself more time, then I'm going to exploit that.'"

