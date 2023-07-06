Sania Mirza redefined female tennis in India and in the sub-continent region. The tennis legend has multiple firsts to her name including being the first Indian to win a WTA title, the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam trophy, first Indian woman to be World No 1 among others.

The 36-year-old retired from the game in February earlier this year after a first-round defeat at the women’s doubles event in the WTA Dubai Open.

Months after retirement, the tennis ace reflecting on her career, in an interview on JioCinema, has said that she would want people to remember her as someone who made a difference.

“I want them to remember me for the things I have achieved. For being the person to believe that all this was possible, in so many different levels. I think I would like them to remember me as somebody who stood up for truth and who tried to be as honest as possible. The legacy cannot be of just me hitting tennis balls, it has to be much larger than that. The legacy also needs to be of someone who tried to make a difference. If I remembered for those few things, I will feel like I have achieved what I have been here for,” she said on Home of Heroes on JioCinema.

Sania turned professional 20 years ago in 2003, in a period where what an athlete wore was discussed more than her achievements. However, conversations around her never impacted Sania’s mentality.

“I was not conscious at all. I think that a lot of it was also media created because it got boring to talk about one same girl, every day playing forehands and backhands, so how much will they want to talk about it. So, it got boring and they wanted to make it spicy and a lot of my issues that happened with me in my early years were a lot media created, unfortunately. And that is just the way it was. And I was never nervous. And that is because I had my parents. I knew no matter what, they had my back. And I think that is where my parents came where they had this solid grounding for me where I believed, regardless of anything that happens in my life, this core that I have will never go in the form of my friends and family and stuff. So, I was never scared to do anything because I always knew they had my back,” she added.

The six-time Grand Slam winner also said that not many female tennis stars are coming from India due to a lack of a sporting culture.

“The same thing that I said at the beginning of this interview, that we need to nurture kids from a young age, we have to invest in sports. We cannot become a sporting nation four months before Olympics and then be a sporting nation four months after and then that’s it for four years. We are not a sporting nation. We are a cricketing nation. And people don’t like it when I say that. But that’s the truth. And sometimes you have to hear the truth to make a change. We are not somebody, especially when a girl is born, we don’t say, ‘Let’s make her an athlete.’ That is not what is said at all. If you go to Australia, that is a sporting nation where you are going and watching any sport and it’s packed. So, first, we have to change the culture, second, we have to get a system in place and third, we need to nurture kids from an age of eight, nine, ten and not wait for them to become something and then invest money in them or invest time in them.

“Also, I think it’s very important that we have the right kind of coaches and trainers, whether that’s brought in from outside to train the people that we have here or just bring in people from outside to nurture these kids that you are identifying, that will be your tomorrow because unless you do that, because today if you ask me any girl like outside of Karman Kaur Thandi who is also 24 years old, which is not young in tennis anymore. Outside of her and if she does not do it in the next couple of years it’s going to be difficult. I cannot name you one person where I’m like, oh my God, this girl is so exceptionally good, she’s going to carry that baton and that’s sad.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.