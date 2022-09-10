Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur have been the in-form players this year and they face off to decide who wins the US Open women's title.

New York: Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur have already played a major final this year. Swiatek did at the French Open in Paris. Jabeur went to the second Saturday at Wimbledon’s All England Club. The outcomes, though, were different.

Swiatek beat Coco Gauff to lift her second Grand Slam trophy — both coming at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, Jabeur couldn’t find a response to Elena Rybakina‘s strong serve on the grass.

They would now face off on the hardcourts of Flushing Meadows with the US Open title on the line. Both women are chasing accolades and milestones should they win.

💪🏼Keep believing. Keep fighting. Keep improving. What a night, What a feeling. See you in the @usopen final! 💪🏼Nie przestawaj wierzyć. Nie przestawaj walczyć. Nie przestawaj pracować. Co za wieczór…Widzimy się w finale US Open! pic.twitter.com/d9qWFVmWET — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 9, 2022

Swiatek would become the first woman in six years to win two different Grand Slams in the same season (last was Angelique Kerber in 2016). Coming into the US Open, the Pole had admitted that she found the uniquely raucous atmosphere in New York a challenging environment. But over the course of two weeks, she’s been urged on by the same loud Flushing Meadows crowd. None more than the semi-final win over Aryna Sabalenka.

2013 – Iga Swiatek is the first female player to reach the final at the Roland Garros and at the US Open in the same campaign since Serena Williams in 2013. Collector.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/9e8F345vyK — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 9, 2022

She trailed Sabalenka by a set and twice came from a break down in the deciding set to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. From being broken three times in the opening set to delivering a breadstick in the second, the Pole needed a bathroom break to regroup.

“When I was younger all I would do in the bathroom between sets after I lost was cry,” Swiatek revealed later.

Iga knows her final with Ons Jabeur will be a tricky one. pic.twitter.com/UOeZnjlBFr — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

“But this time I could think about what to change and actually problem solve.”

The Polish world No 1 doesn’t shy away from admitting hardcourts don’t come naturally to her — the way clay does. Her preference for the red dirt was on full display earlier in the year when she dispatched Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 in Rome.

Jabeur targets glory in second Grand Slam final

.@Ons_Jabeur knows she has plenty of support at home in Tunisia 🇹🇳#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lPwPDj7Wy7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

Tunisian Jabeur has enjoyed a breakout year, which saw her become the first African woman to reach the Wimbledon final in July. She couldn’t lift the trophy then in London but should she win on Saturday, the 28-year-old will make history by becoming the first woman from Africa to win a Grand Slam title.

She reckons she’s more ready to go all the way than at Wimbledon. “Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon, I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it,” Jabeur said after snapping Caroline Garcia’s 13-match winning run. “Now maybe I know what to do.”

7 – Ons #Jabeur is only the 7th female player to reach the final in Wimbledon and at the #USOpen in the same year since 2000 after Venus Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Justine Henin, Vera Zvonareva and Angelique Kerber. Phenomenal.@WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/hUDXbn5RQU — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 9, 2022

But the “Minister of Happiness” is under no illusions that Swiatek will be tough to get around than Garcia.

Swiatek has not dropped a set in the nine tournament finals she has played since her lone WTA final defeat in Lugano three years ago.

“Iga never loses finals, so it’s going to be very tough,” Jabeur said. “I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don’t see her struggling much, to be honest with you. She’s playing awesome.”

“It’s going to be tough match. Definitely going for my revenge.

“I love playing on this surface, and I feel like I know exactly what to do against her.”

Head-to-head: 2-2

Most Grand Slam final appearances in 2022: Iga Swiatek- 2

Ons Jabeur- 2 pic.twitter.com/p21Sgz9KiO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022

Swiatek and Jabeur go into the US Open final with a 2-2 record from their four matches.

“Our matches are always kind of physical and really tight, even though the scores may not be,” Swiatek said of Jabeur.

“She’s just a tough opponent and fully deserves to be in the final. I think it’s going to be a great battle.”

2019 Washington: Swiatek beat Jabeur 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

2021 Wimbledon: Jabeur beat Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

2021 Cincinnati: Jabeur beat Swiatek 6-3, 6-3

2022 Rome: Swiatek beat Jabeur 6-2, 6-2

