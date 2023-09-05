A fan at the US Open was ejected after Germany’s Alexander Zverev complained over the use of a Nazi-era anthem being shouted on Monday.

The incident happened during the fourth set of the last-16 clash between Zverev and Italy’s Jannik Sinner on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zverev was about to serve when he stopped short and approached chair umpire James Keothavong to complain about the alleged catcall.

“He just said the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world,” Zverev told the umpire. “This is unbelievable.”

Keothavong immediately turned around and queried who had made the alleged chant before asking the security to step in. After a slight delay in identifying the individual, eventually a man wearing a blue baseball cap was singled out and ordered to leave the arena.

El tenista Zverev escucha una frase de Hitler, para el partido y expulsan inmediatamente al nazi que la dijo del partido en el US Open. Así debería ser siempre.

Zverev later revealed in the press-conference that he had heard the fan singing the opening words of Germany’s Nazi-era anthem — “Deutschland Uber Alles”.

“He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day – Deutschland Uber Alles – it was a bit too much,” Zverev said.

“He was getting involved in the match for a long time and I don’t mind it. I love when fans are loud, I love when fans are emotional but I think me being German, and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do.

Security have zeroed in on the individual and he's been ushered out of the Arthur Ashe Stadium

“And him sitting in one of the front rows, a lot of people heard it. If I just don’t react I think it’s bad from my side.”

Zverev, however, was not rattled by this interruption. The 12th seed went on to complete a memorable victory that finished at 1:39am with the match lasting four hours and 41 minutes.

“Look for me it’s not a very smart guy, the guy who did it,” Zverev said. “At the end of the day I said what I said, the umpire said ‘Okay we’re going to get him out’ and that’s what he did.

“It’s his loss because he didn’t get to watch the final two sets.”

The late-night US Open crowds are famously boisterous but have been criticised during this year’s tournament.

There are some fans this late at night @usopen that are not good! I ❤️ the fans but at this point there are some bad characters. I had a drink thrown on me last night by a drunk fan who was fighting with her boyfriend. Now we got someone yelling Hitler slurs! Wtf? Come on peeps.

Former Australian professional Rennae Stubbs said shortly after the Zverev incident that there were fans at night sessions that were “not good.”

“I love the fans but at this point there are some bad characters,” Stubbs wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

“I had a drink thrown on me last night by a drunk fan who was fighting with her boyfriend. Now we got someone yelling Hitler slurs! Wtf? Come on peeps.”

German player Laura Siegemund also vented at the Arthur Ashe crowd after her first round defeat to Coco Gauff last week.

“They had no respect for me, no respect for the way I played, no respect for the player that I am, they had no respect for good tennis,” a tearful Siegemund said.