Stakes could not be higher at the US Open final: winner of Alcaraz vs Ruud collects his maiden Grand Slam title and becomes World No 1 on Monday

New York: As far as high stake tennis matches go, not many can match Sunday’s US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud. Both players are within one win of their maiden Grand Slam crown and whoever does, becomes the World No 1 on Monday. This is the first time in Grand Slam men’s final history that two players are eyeing a maiden major and World No 1 at the same time.

“Of course, there will be nerves and we will both feel it,” said Ruud after beating Karen Khachanov in the semi-final.

That feeling is not shared by Alcaraz. “I’m not afraid of the moment,” said Alcaraz, the youngest finalist at a major since compatriot Rafael Nadal won the French Open in 2005 and youngest at the US Open since Pete Sampras in 1990.

And his incredible shot-making in closely contested matches does make you forget he’s all of 19.

He’ll hit a behind-the-back shot from the baseline and sprint forward for a backhand passing winner at the perfect angle.

CARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022

On another moment, he’ll get to an opponent’s drop shot, race back to retrieve the next ball by flicking it while turned away from the net, run forward to fetch another drop shot, then sprint back once again, with a slide, while somehow twisting his body for a down-the-line forehand winner — all within one point.

“I fight for every ball until it bounces twice or it’s a winner. Those points sometimes lift me up. They make me smile and I enjoy the moment,” the Spaniard said. “Every now and then, you need to create a bit of magic.”

And he’s created plenty of magic over the last two weeks, especially in the last three matches which have all gone the distance. He needed five sets to beat Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner, and Frances Tiafoe in thrilling contests which demonstrated not just his mental strength but physical improvement.

A year ago at the US Open, he was forced to retire from his quarter-final against Felix Auger-Aliassime having come through five-setters in his two previous matches. This time, having been on court for 20 hours and 19 minutes, the Spaniard is not worried.

“Last year I just played three Grand Slams before the US Open, and I had just played, I’m going to say, one match of five sets. Now I’ve played more matches of five sets, I am more prepared mentally and physically,” said the 19-year-old whose match against Sinner was the latest finish in US Open history and the second-longest match in New York.

While this is the first major final foray for Carlitos, Ruud has been to this stage before. He got a taste of this stage earlier in the year at the French Open where he was convincingly swept aside by 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

The Norwegian is banking on that match in Paris to help keep him calm at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I hope it (French Open final) can have prepared me a little bit. At least I know a little bit what I’m facing when I’m stepping on the court, seeing the trophy on the back of the court, seeing tons of celebrities. Even in Roland Garros, there were royal families there watching. That was a little bit new experience for me. I hope I can be more ready for that on Sunday.”

HERE TO MAKE HISTORY 🇳🇴@CasperRuud98 defeats Karen Khachanov 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to become the first Norwegian #USOpen men’s finalist 🙌@usopen pic.twitter.com/jGhDJ1q7th — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 9, 2022

Ruud has been taking each match as it comes and reacting accordingly. If heeded five sets to down-home favourite Tommy Paul in the third round, he was decisive and aggressive in a straight sets win over Matteo Berrettini. The Norwegian believes he has to produce the same level of confident and aggressive tennis to stand a chance over Alcaraz.

“I think if I want to beat Carlos, I’ll need to play very precise with all the shots that I hit,” said Ruud. “Especially try to keep him a little bit further back in the court, to play with good depth and length on all my shots.

“If he steps in, he can do anything with the ball. He can rip a winner. He also has great touch with the dropshot. I think he has one of the best dropshots on tour. He can do both shots back and forth, it will sort of get you off guard sometimes with the dropshot.

“If you play with good depth and good length, it’s tougher to hit dropshots. That will be something that I will try to focus on.”

World No 1 hangs in the balance

We’ll have a new World No. 1 on Monday. Will it be 🇪🇸 @carlosalcaraz or @CasperRuud98 🇳🇴 ? https://t.co/dm9jr3kWhU — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 10, 2022

When Ruud beat Khachanov in the semi-finals, he put Nadal out of contention to take the top-rank. Now it comes down to two.

Alcaraz would be the youngest ATP No 1 since the computerised rankings began in 1973. The 19-year-old can break the mark set by Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became World No 1 in 2001.

Ruud, meanwhile, is trying to become the first Norwegian to capture the top spot.

Head-to-head: Alcaraz leads Ruud 2-0

The last time Alcaraz met Ruud ✨ Ahead of a historic #USOpen final, relive their meeting in the 2022 @MiamiOpen final… pic.twitter.com/YsNfXcPVMQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 10, 2022

Alcaraz defeated Ruud on clay in Marbella in 2021, before securing another straight-sets victory in the Miami final in March to lift his first ATP Masters 1000 crown.

2021 Marbella: Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-4

2022 Miami: Alcaraz won 7-5, 6-4

