US Open 2022 men’s final LIVE, Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: Alcaraz and Ruud are chasing their first Grand Slam title in New York.

New York: Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud will win his first major title, then move to No 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

If it’s the 19-year-old Alcaraz, he would become the youngest Grand Slam champion since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal was also 19 when he won the French Open in 2005, and the youngest No 1 since the computer rankings began in 1973.

He has won three straight five-set matches, but the last man to do that leading into a Grand Slam final then lost, when Roger Federer beat Andre Agassi in 2005 at Flushing Meadows.

Ruud gets his second chance at a first major title, having lost to Nadal in June at the French Open. He will become the first Norwegian player to be No 1 with a victory, but he is 0-5 against top-10 players in Grand Slam matches.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s big final at Flushing Meadows:

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s final will be played on 11 September, Sunday (IST).

What time will Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s final will be played at 1.30 AM IST.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

How can I watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s final match LIVE?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 men’s final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The match can also be streamed digitally on SonyLiv App. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

With inputs from AP

