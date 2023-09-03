On 24 January 2020, Caroline Wozniacki retired after a 15-year career. She decided the time was right for the Dane start a family with husband and former NBA star David Lee. Despite a third round defeat, the script had worked out perfectly.

Two days later, 15-year-old Coco Gauff would be beaten by fellow American Sofia Kenin in the fourth round. Gauff’s run had included a win over defending champion Naomi Osaka with the young American already announcing herself on the big stage by beating Venus Williams at Wimbledon a few months ago.

The two players were at different phases into their respective careers. One phasing out and the other trying to prove that win over Williams wasn’t a flash in the pan.

On Sunday, they will meet at the US Open – once again at different stages into their careers.

Caroline Wozniacki, now 33 years old, is now a mother of two and playing just her third event since coming out of retirement. She gave birth just 10 months ago and has looked fitter than her younger rivals. The 2018 Australian Open champion and two-time US Open finalist is trying to do what many of her peers couldn’t – win a major after coming out of retirement.

Justine Henin returned in 2010, reached the Australian Open final, but gave up a year later with an elbow injury. Kim Clijsters came out of a second retirement in 2020, was impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and knee surgery, before officially pulling the plug for a third time two years later.

“Can I win the US Open? I think so,” she wrote in the article on Vogue. “Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That’s why I’m doing this. And I guess we’ll see what happens.”

Wozniacki resumed with a win in Montreal but then suffered back-to-back defeats. On the big stage, at the US Open, she beat old rival Petra Kvitova in the second round to ignite her comeback. She followed it up by defeating Jennifer Brady in three sets.

With Novak Djokovic still dominating the men’s tour at 36, facing competition mostly from Carlos Alcaraz, this matchup is a potential test of where the women’s tour stands.

“If I play my best tennis, I know I’m tough to beat. Someone really has to play well,” said Wozniacki.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, is the player to beat at Flushing Meadows after a cracking run in the North American hardcourt swing. Since Wimbledon, she’s only lost once (to doubles partner Jessica Pegula in Montreal) clinching titles in Washington (WTA 500) and Cincinnati (WTA 1000) – both her firsts at this level.

Gauff, the highest ranked teenager in the world, has continued that rich form in New York by twice coming from behind to beat Laura Siegemund and Elise Mertens. The World No. 6’s record now reads: 14 wins in last 15 matches.

But facing Wozniacki is a different challenge altogether. “I don’t think she’s going to give me anything,” Gauff said of Wozniacki. “She’s obviously one of those players that was a great mover when she played. She got a lot of balls back, so I’m expecting long rallies. Also I’ve watched her last couple matches this week. I think she’s playing a little bit more aggressive, I guess, compared to when she was starting, before she won Australia. I think she played that tournament really well.”

Technically, their basic game style is similar. Both Wozniacki and Gauff have incredible athleticism, are quick on their feet and boast a solid backhand. However, their weak point is in the forehand – an aspect that has improved for the 19-year-old Gauff. The Dane can force Gauff into the corner by stretching rallies and bringing out more errors.

Wozniacki, close friends with Serena Williams, has enjoyed plenty of support in her three matches so far. But the crowd would be split with Gauff, heir-apparent to Serena, at the other end.

Wozniacki, who has been to the fourth round of the US Open in three different decades now, admitted she’s proud of her achievement and not taking things for granted.

“I think when you’re young, you always look into the future. You have hopes and dreams for what your career is going to look like.

“For me, coming back now, I don’t know how long I’m going to play. I get that question all the time. Am I going to play one year? Am I going to play five years? I have no idea. All I know right now is that I’m really enjoying this moment.

“To be able to play on these big courts in front of a big crowd, it’s something very special and something that I will never take for granted, something I’ll always appreciate.”