US Open 2022 women’s final Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast of the US Open 2022 women's final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur.

The US Open women’s singles tourney has reached its climax and Poland’s world number one Iga Swiatek will face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at the flushing meadows on Sunday night (IST) to decide the winner of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka after a three-set fight to book a berth in the finals. Jabeur, on the other hand, thrashed Caroline Garcia in an easy two-set match-up.

Interestingly, Swiatek is the first No 1 seed to make it to the finals after Serena Williams in 2014.

Both the players will be playing their second Grand Slam final this year. While Swiatek won the French Open in June 2022, Jabeur reached the Wimbledon finals but failed to convert it into her first Grand Slam win.

With both the players in a red-hot form and playing some amazing tennis this season, it is expected to be a cracker of the contest.

When will Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final be played?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final will be played on 11 September, Sunday (IST).

What time will Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final be played?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final will be played at 1.30 AM IST.

Where will Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final be played?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

How can I watch Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final match LIVE?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 women’s final will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The match can also be streamed digitally on SonyLiv App. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.