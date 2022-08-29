US Open, the final major of the season, gets underway with Serena Williams's adieu, Rafael Nadal's quest for a 23rd Grand Slam title and Novak Djokovic's absence the big headlines.

Serena Williams will bid adieu to tennis. An expected packed arena will pay tribute to one of the sport’s greatest. The involuntary absence of Novak Djokovic plays into Rafael Nadal’s hands — sort of. Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev return to the site of their miraculous triumph from last year. US Open 2022 has it all.

It has been a dramatic year of tennis at the majors. We’ve had extensive winning streaks. Miraculous comebacks. Surprise finalists. A well-loved player ending a country’s drought and then retiring. Shock champions. And if that wasn’t enough drama for you — a deportation.

US Open already has plenty going for it even before the first ball is hit. We unpack the storylines going into the final major of the year:

End of an era

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would have read that or Serena is retiring. Whether the US Open turns out to be her final tournament or not remains to be seen. If it indeed is the case, it would be pretty fitting way to say goodbye. It was at Flushing Meadows after all that she won her first major in 1999.

She may not be able to go all the way to the title match but she remains the biggest ticket in New York. Something that has been true over the past two decades and some. The unmistakable skill with the racket persists even at 41. She can still crush the ball like no other player can. There is the drive to be the best.

US Open Women’s Preview: Serena prepares to bring down the curtain with new era already underway

But there is also the acceptance of being a 41-year-old who has barely played in the past year. There is also the wear and tear of giving birth, injuries and the physical toll that the sport takes on you. Not to forget, the emotional baggage that comes with playing her final few tournaments. She left in tears after losing in Toronto, remained straight faced and didn’t acknowledge the crowd in Cincinnati.

Every time she steps on the court in New York, it will be treated as if it might be the last time. That will begin with a first-round match against Montenegro’s World No 80 Danka Kovinic, who has never been past the third round at a major.

Pics from Serena Williams’ first practice session earlier today 💪🏾🎾 #USOpen 📸: US Open IG pic.twitter.com/hv9BLzRKKN — Luis. (@serenapower_) August 23, 2022

“It’s the end of a great career. And hopefully she can finish it off feeling good about herself and enjoying the moment and enjoying the crowd and listening to the people, to everyone, saying how much they love her,” said Rennae Stubbs who has been working with Serena, alongside coach Eric Hectman since last week.

Fact that the supposed goodbye would come on the Arthur Ashe Stadium, one of the most iconic venues in tennis, makes it doubly special.

Venus, too, to go out into the sunset?

Unlike Serena, sister Venus Williams has remained silent on her future plans. She has been handed a wildcard for the US Open. Serena and Venus are also playing the women’s doubles event.

‘V’ played in her first singles match in nearly a year in Washington, before featuring in Toronto and Cincinnati. She remained winless in all three.

It would not come as a surprise if Venus, now 42, also waves goodbye for one final time at the US Open.

Nadal leads race for No 1

There are practices and there are @RafaelNadal practices 💪 pic.twitter.com/4rsjtixlKC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2022

Djokovic knew the chances were small. He decided to live by the consequences of his actions. Or lack of. He took a stand to not get vaccinated and as expected, is not in New York for the US Open. That leaves the door ajar for Nadal to extend his lead in the race for most men’s Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard is also in pole position to reclaim the world No 1 spot from Medvedev.

US Open Men’s Preview: Djokovic missing, who are the contenders for the title?

Nadal, competing at the US Open for the first time since 2019, has won four of his 22 majors in New York. The 36-year-old is yet to lose a match at a Grand Slam this season (19-0). He won the Australian and French Opens to go on a 20-match winning streak at one point. Rafa had to pull out of Wimbledon semi-final with an abdomen injury. The concern persists and he didn’t look at his sharpest in Cincinnati.

“I need to move forward and just start to think about the energy that the crowd gives me in New York,” Nadal said after the loss to Borna Coric. “I know it’s a very special place for me, and I enjoy it. (I have) unforgettable moments there, and I (am) going to try my very best every single day to be ready for that.”

Ball controversy

Top-seed Iga Swiatek was the overwhelming favourite at the French Open. She was a strong contender at Wimbledon. But now at the US Open, she’s one of multiple women who could seal the title. The Pole has been more in the news for her comments and frustration with the tennis balls than with her results.

.@iga_swiatek practices in New York on Saturday pic.twitter.com/3R5yEHMEGs — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) August 28, 2022

At the US Open, the women use lighter tennis balls than the men. “I don’t know why they are different than men’s ones,” Swiatek told reporters. “I don’t know, like, 15 years ago probably women had some elbow injuries because the balls were heavier and they changed them to women’s balls, but right now we are so physically well-prepared that I don’t think it would happen. Plus, we can’t get those balls in Europe, or actually, when we buy them at store, they are totally different than the tournament balls, so when I’m practicing with US Open balls at home [in Poland], I’m practicing with men’s ones.”

Swiatek said the balls were “hard to control” and it is a sentiment shared by Paula Badosa. Craig Tyzzer, Ashleigh Barty’s coach, said earlier this year that the Aussie would never win the US Open for the exact same reason.

Repeat for Medvedev, Raducanu?

Medvedev emerged as a surprise winner against strong favourite Djokovic in last year’s US Open final. It was probably on point with Raducanu, a player outside the top-100 then, who came through the qualifying, to go all the way.

12 months later, it is a different situation for both. It has also been a puzzling year for the duo. Medvedev has had injuries, operation and then had to sit Wimbledon out due to the ban on Russian players. He’s not had the consistency and success that the tennis world witnessed last year.

Raducanu has failed to advance past the second round at any of the majors this season, and hasn’t reached a semi-final or final in any tournament since her fairytale run.

Off-court coaching comes to a major

For the first time at a Grand Slam, in-match coaching will be allowed at the US Open. Coaches must sit in designated courtside seats and can only communicate with their players while they’re at the same end.

The trial doesn’t have everyone thrilled. Medvedev feels it will not have a significant impact or not regularly enough.

“During the match, I don’t really see how a coach can help,” said the Russian. “In some other sports there is tactics, it’s so important.”

“When a tennis match is there, I guess it can be one match out of five where suddenly he’s going to be like, ‘change your position on return’, or, ‘go more to his backhand’, if he sees it from the outside.”

American Taylor Fritz is vehemently against the idea and labelled it a “dumb rule.” He said, “Tennis is an individual sport. Why are we making it not an individual sport? A huge part of tennis is, in my mind, like as tennis is as much mental as it is physical, and a big part of it is you need to be figuring it out on the court for yourself.”

“You need to be the one figuring it out. I think it’s ridiculous that you can be mentally not there, not good analytically, not good at kind of working through things and coming up with strategies, and you can have someone tell you what to do.

I hate it,” he told Eurosport.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the players who has been scrutinised for getting help and guidance from his father during matches. The Greek is glad it will stop unfair violations and he won’t have to deal with the referees.

“Trust me, it (off-court coaching) is happening with almost every single player,” he said.

“The fact that it’s legalised now is going to make tennis a bit more peaceful, make players concentrate more on the game, less on different kinds of nonsense.”

