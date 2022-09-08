US Open women's semi-finals: Caroline Garcia takes on Ons Jabeur in the first last-four match followed by Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka.

The women’s semi-finals at the US Open feature World No 1 Iga Swiatek taking on Aryna Sabalenka and in the early clash on Thursday, Ons Jabeur faces Caroline Garcia.

Garcia vs Jabeur

There is something about Garcia not being daunted by the spectacle, by the crowd being vehemently against her. She beat Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon in June, Swiatek in her home tournament in Warsaw and this week, Coco Gauff in New York. The win over Gauff gets her into the last-four, into her first career major semi-final.

The 28-year-old Frenchwoman would need all of her belief and confidence to beat Jabeur who has been her nemesis for a dozen years now. Confidence shouldn’t be a problem considering she is on a 13 match unbeaten streak – winning Cincinnati coming into the US Open. She is the only woman left in the draw who hasn’t dropped a set.

If Garcia has had a tremendous run in the last couple of weeks, Jabeur has been sensational this year. Only Swiatek has won more matches than Jabeur this year and the Tunisian is hoping to become the first African women’s player to reach the final at the US Open in the Open Era.

The Wimbledon finalist Jabeur has a 2-0 head-to-head over Garcia, and 6-0 if you include their junior meetings.

The difference? “Especially in juniors, it was really rare to play someone doing so much drop shots, slicing in the backhand,” Garcia said. “She was really changing a lot the balls. She was very tricky already to play.

“Now she’s even more. She’s in the Top 5 in the world, made the final in Wimbledon. She has improved a lot. It’s a great challenge. It’s great to see players, we have been growing up together. It’s nice to see that we made it to the top.”

Swiatek vs Sabalenka

The top-ranked Swiatek, who won her second French Open title this year, is the only major champion among the four players. She is also the first top seed to reach the US Open semi-finals since Serena Williams in 2016.

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against the big-hitting Sabalenka 3-1, winning all six sets they’ve played this year (in Doha, Stuttgart and Rome). Only once the Pole lost more than two games in a set.

Sabalenka is the only player who has previously reached the last-four at Flushing Meadows. The sixth seed lost last year to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

The Belarussian was inches from being ousted from the tournament in the second round. From a set and 5-1 down, Sabalenka saved two match points to defeat Kaia Kanepi.

