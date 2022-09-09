The first semi-final will see Ruud take on Khachanov and the next, in the evening session, features Tiafoe vs Alcaraz

New York: There are four debut US Open men’s semi-finalists this time around. Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Karen Khachanov. How rare is that? It is happening for only the first time since 1881, maiden year of the event when it was called the US Championships.

The first semi-final will see Ruud take on Khachanov and the next, in the evening session, features Tiafoe vs Alcaraz.

Ruud vs Khachanov

Ruud. Khachanov. A spot in their first #USOpen final is on the line. pic.twitter.com/mYCsR9QIoB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2022

Ruud displayed his credentials of achieving big things by making the French Open final (before losing to Rafael Nadal). He is the only player of the four to have been this far at a major.

The Norwegian made clear of his abilities on the hard court by dispatching Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in the previous round. At stake for him is not just a maiden Grand Slam trophy but also the World No 1 spot. If he wins, and Alcaraz loses, the Norwegian will take over the top spot.

Karen Khachanov reached his first Grand Slam semifinal after a five-set thriller! 🙌@Cadillac Iconic Moments | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/HhWPfHFoUn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2022

Khachanov has been in equally sensational form. He beat Montreal champion Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round and an in-form Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller in the quarters.

The Russian has been strong on the surface as his win at Paris Masters in November last year would suggest.

Head-to-head: Ruud leads 1-0

Tiafoe vs Alcaraz

If the US Open organisers needed a big player to keep the fans coming, they’ve got it in the form of local Tiafoe and the crowd-puller Alcaraz. In the absence of Nadal, things could not have fit in any better for the US Open organisers, sponsors and broadcasters.

Tiafoe already has plenty of milestones up his sleeve. He is the first American man to get to the semis at his home Grand Slam tournament since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Frances Tiafoe is in a dancing mood! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ehrVjE4Iqb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2022

His run includes stunning four-time US Open winner Nadal in the fourth round before dispatching Andrey Rublev.

“I just love playing in front of packed people,” Tiafoe said. “I love to show the world what I can do. Then it makes me feel good when people appreciate how hard you’re trying out there and appreciate good tennis, especially where I came from. To see how many people I can get behind me. [It] means a lot. I just want to go out there and try to give the crowd what they want, and that’s me getting the win.”

The point of the tournament brought to you by @carlosalcaraz 👇 pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

Alcaraz, 19, booked his place in the last-four after back-to-back five set matches. One against Marin Cilic and then over Jannik Sinner in what was the second longest match in US Open history that finished at 2:50 AM!

The Spaniard became the youngest Grand Slam men’s semi-finalist since Rafael Nadal, 19, at Roland Garros in 2005 and the youngest US Open men’s semi-finalist since Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990.

For the 19-year-old, a World No 1 spot is also up for grabs. If he wins and Ruud loses, he will replace Daniil Medvedev as the top-ranked player. If both win, their fate would be decided in a blockbuster finale.

Both Tiaofe and Alcaraz bring plenty of energy and powerful shot-making to the court. Both men have the magnetism to pull the crowd in. Expect a cracker!

Head-to-head: Tiafoe leads 1-0

