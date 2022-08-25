US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, will be played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The fourth and final Grand Slam of the 2022 season, the US Open, will see Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu put their titles on the line. Medvedev and Raducanu won last year, against tough odds, to cap off a remarkable fortnight for both players.

World No 1 Medvedev and four-time champion Rafael Nadal lead the field among the men with Novak Djokovic missing because of his unvaccinated status. Among the women, Raducanu will have the pressure on her given the meteoric rise in the last 12 months.

But all attention will pale in comparison to the reception that will be bestowed upon on Serena Williams who is playing her final major. The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced she is “evolving” into another chapter in her life.

When is the US Open?

It’s time. Tennis’ stars are ready to answer the #USOpen call. pic.twitter.com/JkwHhMrUjh — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2022

The 2022 US Open will be held from 29 August to 11 September. As always, it is being played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York, United States. US Open has been on the calendar since 1881.

The tournament will see a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw and 32-team mixed doubles draw.

The tournament is played on outdoor hard courts and employs Wilson US Open Regular Duty Balls which have come under controversy recently.

What time does US Open play begin?

On regular days play will begin at 11 AM local time or 8.30 PM IST. It goes on until all matches on the schedule are played out. US Open also has an evening session that begins at 7 PM local time or 4.30 AM IST.

When are the US Open finals?

The US Open finals will be played on 10 and 11 September. The women’s singles final is on the Saturday (10 September) and men’s on Sunday (11 September). Both get underway at 4 PM local time (1:30 AM IST).

The men’s doubles final is on 10 September at a time to be confirmed. The women’s doubles final is on 11 September at 12 PM local time or 9:30 PM IST. As for the mixed doubles final, it will be played on either 9 September or 10 September – as schedule permits.

What is the prize money for the US Open?

US Open 2022 will see the highest compensation in the history of the tournament with a combined $60.1 million. The winner – both men and women – will take home $2.6 million while adding 2000 points to their ranking.

SINGLES

Winner: $2,600,000/2,000 points

Finalist: $1,300,000/1,200 points

Semi-finalist: $705,000/720 points

Quarter-finalist: $445,000/360 points

Fourth Round: $278,000/180 points

Third Round: $188,000/90 points

Second Round: $121,000/45 points

First Round: $80,000/10 points

When is the draw for the US Open 2022

The draw for the singles events will be unveiled on 25 August at 12 PM local time or 9:30 PM IST.

Who are the defending champions for the US Open?

The last time we saw these four players, they were holding the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PE9G8itjvt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2022

Men: Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 US Open title with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory against an emotional and tearful Novak Djokovic in the final.

Women: Great Britain’s Raducanu made history last year by becoming the first Slam qualifier in the history of the sport to go on and win the title. Raducanu beat first-time Slam finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final to win her maiden major.

Who are the seeds for the US Open 2022?

The reigning champion is back where he won it all 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WwCM6C7OFW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2022

After Alexander Zverev pulled out of the US Open, Nadal has taken his place as the second seed. The Spaniard will find himself in the bottom half of the draw and can only meet Medvedev in the final.

The seeds could be shaken up further if Djokovic withdraws before the draw is made. If not, his place in the draw will go to a lucky loser.

Men’s top seeds:

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Novak Djokovic

6. Casper Ruud

7. Félix Auger-Aliassime

8. Cameron Norrie

9. Hubert Hurkacz

10. Andrey Rublev

11. Taylor Fritz

12. Jannik Sinner

13. Pablo Carreño Busta

14. Matteo Berrettini

15. Diego Schwartzman

16. Marin Čilić

17. Roberto Bautista Agut

18. Grigor Dimitrov

19. Alex de Minaur

20. Denis Shapovalov

21. Dan Evans

22. Botic van de Zandschulp

23. Frances Tiafoe

24. Nick Kyrgios

25. Francisco Cerúndolo

26. Borna Ćorić

27. Lorenzo Musetti

28. Karen Khachanov

29. Holger Rune

30. Tommy Paul

31. Maxime Cressy

32. Nikoloz Basilashvili

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is the top seed among the women with Anett Kontaveit in the other side of the draw as the second seed. Defending champion Raducanu is seeded 11th.

Women’s top seeds

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

17. Caroline Garcia

18. Veronika Kudermetova

19. Danielle Collins

20. Madison Keys

21. Petra Kvitova

22. Karolina Pliskova

23. Barbora Krejcikova

24. Amanda Anisimova

25. Elena Rybakina

26. Victoria Azarenka

27. Martina Trevisan

28. Ekaterina Alexandrova

29. Alison Riske-Amritraj

30. Jil Teichmann

31. Shelby Rogers

32. Elise Mertens

Where to watch US Open on TV in India?

The queen and her court. Serena Williams was putting in WORK this morning in Ashe. pic.twitter.com/yC45wMUqJ2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2022

Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired exclusive Television & Digital rights for the US Open. It will be available on SONY SIX & SONY TEN 2 in English commentary. From the quarter-final stages onwards, it will also be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. Sony TEN 3 will broadcast the Hindi commentary, Sony TEN 4 will have the option for Tamil and Telugu commentary.

Where to live stream the US Open?

US Open will be live streamed on Sony Network’s streaming service – SonyLiv – on the website and the mobile application.

