US Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka rues missed chances in semi-final losses; vows to return stronger
It was the fourth time this year that Sabalenka went down to the World no 1 Iga Swiatek.
New York: Aryna Sabalenka was visibly distraught after losing the semi-final of the US Open to Iga Swiatek on Thursday. This was the third time she’s fallen at the last-four hurdle at a major. Despite the heartbreak, the Belarussian vowed to return stronger the next time.
Former World No 2 Sabalenka reached consecutive major semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.
She lost both of those in three sets – similar to her fate against Swiatek. She led by a set and was twice up a break of serve in the decider but let the advantage go to lose 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 at Flushing Meadows.
“Actually, right now I don’t feel that way, but my team keeps telling me that,” said Sabalenka, who wore mirrored sunglasses at her post-match press conference, when asked if she felt prouder than her previous two semi-final defeats.
“I have to be proud of myself, what I have done in the last months, I would say. But I don’t feel that way. I feel like in these three semi-finals I had so much opportunities and I didn’t use it.
“And I guess I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just make me really stronger. I guess, like, in the next semi-final, I will be much stronger as a player.”
All three of Sabalenka’s defeats this season in Grand Slams have come despite the 24-year-old leading by a set. She, and other Russian and Belarussian players, was forced to miss Wimbledon due to a player ban.
It was the fourth time this year that Sabalenka went down to the World no 1 Polish player.
“She was playing aggressively, and I was trying to stay in the game, which was my mistake, I think. I should just go for it,” Sabalenka said of loss to Swiatek.
“I would say the first three games we played this year, it was a different me. It was just like a player who was just trying to survive without serve, without my game.
“Today was the real game for me, yeah… Today I had a lot of chances, and I just didn’t use it.”
