The high-class match between Alcaraz and Sinner grabbed much appreciation from former and current tennis players and coaches.

New York: In the US Open’s latest-ever finish at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in a gripping battle to go to his first Grand Slam semi-final. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a thrilling five-set match 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (0-7), 7-5, 6-3 and will face American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final.

In the battle, the 21-year-old Sinner lost the first set but clawed his way back during the second set. With a score of 9-7, the Italian won the tiebreak and evened the score. Astonishingly, Alcaraz lost the set after hitting 16 winners to just 5 unforced errors.

The third set of the match heated up with high calibre of play. Sinner continued his momentum to take the third also in a tiebreak. Int he tiebreak, the Italian registered an easy 7-0 win.

CARLOS ALCARAZ WINS ONE OF THE MOST INCREDIBLE MATCHES IN TENNIS HISTORY pic.twitter.com/Cfql1pCwJ4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022



The fourth set was a see-saw battle with momentum going both ways. Sinner had a crucial break of serve and served for the match but was denied by Alcaraz.

The Spaniard maintained his composure with a motivated performance to finish the match off in five hours and fifteen minutes.

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner produce shot-making masterclass at US Open

The gripping match grabbed much appreciation. Many former and active players highlighted the dedication of the young players.

Stan Wawrinka, a three-time major champion, added his compliments.



The contest seemed like a “table tennis match” to Feliciano Lopez.

Seems like i am watching a table tennis match🔥@janniksin vs @carlosalcaraz — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) September 8, 2022



Coco Gauff wrote, “I leave at 6 am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this.”

this match is insane. I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this. #Sinner #Alcaraz — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 8, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

an astounding 5:15 of tennis (2nd longest @usopen match, latest finish EVER). I just saw 19 y-o Carlos #Alcaraz finally exit after giving away his shoes & signing autographs! Class. He & Janik Sinner gave us unforgettable drama & an epic, transformative event. 🎾Future is here pic.twitter.com/A3HVC04EBg — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 8, 2022

Alcaraz vs Sinner = unreal tennis ! — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) September 8, 2022

Sign me up for the next 10 years of Sinner vs Alcaraz matches. This has been a delight — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 8, 2022

Can’t get any better …@janniksin vs @carlosalcaraz

I just found myself screaming in my room, is it normal?😹 — Feliciano López (@feliciano_lopez) September 8, 2022



Alcaraz has been in excellent form at the US Open as he went through his first three rounds without dropping a set.

The Spaniard defeated Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, to enter the Round of 16.

With the victory, Alcaraz’s head-to-head record versus Sinner is now tied at 2-2. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the Round of 32 of the 2021 ATP Masters 1000 in Paris, prior to losing to Sinner twice this year, in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and the final of the Croatia Open subsequently.

