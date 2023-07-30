Arantxa Rus won through 6-0, 7-6 (7/3) in an hour and 45 minutes to deny wildcard Noma Noha Akugue a dream victory in her first WTA main draw event.

In the men’s tournament, Germany’s Alexander Zverev crushed Frenchman Arthur Fils to qualify for his first final in over a year, where he takes on Serbian Laslo Djere on Sunday.

“I’m very proud of myself that after so many years, I made my first title,” said Rus, who turned pro back in 2008.

She was playing in her 126th tour-level main-draw this week, making her the oldest first-time title-winner in 40 years.

“The day was very long because I was very nervous, but I’m happy that I could play good tennis and it was a great final from both of us.”

In a match between two left-handed players, seventh seed Rus won the opening set without the loss of a game.

Akugue, born in Hamburg to Nigerian parents, fought back in the second with an immediate break, but Rus responded straight away with both holding serve to force a tie-break.

Akugue saved two championship points to hold serve in the 10th game of the second set, and two more in the tiebreak, before Rus won through.

Former world junior one Rus had failed to live up to her early promise after winning the girls’ singles title at the Australian Open in 2008.

She came into Hamburg at a career-high 60th ranking, and will break into the Top 50 for the first time on Monday.

ATP Atlanta Open

Over in Atlanta, top-seeded American Taylor Fritz defeated compatriot JJ Wolf to move to the final. Fritz defeated compatriot JJ Wolf 6-3, 7-5 to book a title clash with Australian Aleksandar Vukic in the hardcourt tournament.

Fritz, ranked ninth in the world, will be chasing his second title of the season after lifting his fifth career ATP trophy in Delray Beach in February.

“It was really solid,” Fritz said. “I served well the whole match.

“Whenever I was in trouble I played a lot of good points,I just did what I was supposed to do and didn’t really give him much,” added Fritz, who saved both break points he faced.

Vukic, the 27-year-old from Sydney, defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 to reach his maiden ATP Tour final.

The Australian was playing in his first ATP Tour semi-final after upsetting local favourite and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Christopher Eubanks in the quarters.

Vukic, who hit 34 winners and 17 aces, came alive in the second set tie-break and having found his aggressive style worked, he powered towards victory against the 38th-ranked left-hander Humbert.

“This is unbelievable. I was getting totally outplayed. He was destroying me and I kind of just relaxed and then went for it,” he said.

“I was down one nil, mini-break in the tiebreak and just went for the return and felt the momentum, felt the crowd, and just used it and then broke in the first game of the third. A little hiccup then, but recovered and I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Fritz and Vukic have never met before and the Australian knows he is the clear underdog.

“It’s going to be a tough match. I need to serve well and return well and play like I did in the second and third set and I think anything’s possible with this energy, with this environment.

“I’ve got nothing to lose, so let’s see what happens,” he said.

(With inputs from AFP)