Carlos Alcaraz could have become the World No 4 but for Lorenzo Musetti's 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4 victory in Hamburg.

Hamburg: Carlos Alcaraz moved up one place in the latest ATP rankings despite losing in the Hamburg European Open final to Lorenzo Musetti. 19-year-old Alcaraz is the youngest player to break into the world's top-five since the then 18-year-old Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Alcaraz could have become the World No 4 but for Musetti's 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4 victory in Hamburg.

“It means a lot. The hard work that I put in every day for reaching my dreams, [No.] 1, and little by little I’m reaching my dream,” Alcaraz told ATP's website. “Top five for me is pretty amazing and I will keep going to be [No.] 1.”

despite today loss, carlos alcaraz becomes the 8th youngest player to be ranked in the atp top-5 pic.twitter.com/b6NtyPJAsR — Luca Brancher (@LucaBeck) July 24, 2022

The Spaniard has taken giant strides on tour. He began the year as World No 32 and has been rewarded for four titles - joint-most with Nadal. Alcaraz has lifted his first two ATP Masters 1000 trophies (Miami and Madrid) and his first two ATP 500 crowns (Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona) this season.

Musetti squandered five match points in the second set before triumphing eventually. By collecting 499 points, he jumps 31 places to World No 31.

In the other ATP tournament in the week, Casper Ruud rallied past Matteo Berrettini to win in Gstaad. Despite the win, the Norwegian player has dropped to sixth while Berrettini has jumped one spot to World No 14.

On the women's tour, Irina-Camelia Begu dispatched Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 at the Palermo Ladies Open. The Romanian player has climbed 12 places to World No 33 as a result. This was Begu's fifth career title and her last came in 2017.

In Hamburg, Bernarda Pera won her second career title, and second in the last two weeks, with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over top seed Anett Kontaveit. She climbed 27 places with the title to World No 54. Kontaveit, meanwhile, remains the second-highest ranked player in the world with a massive gulf between her and World No 1 Iga Swiatek.

Five youngest players to reach top-5 (since 2000):

Rafael Nadal in 2005 at 18y, 11m, 6d

Carlos Alcaraz in 2022 at 19y, 2m, 20d

Novak Djokovic in 2007 at 19y, 11m, 8d

Lleyton Hewitt in 2001 at 20y, 4m, 1d

Alexander Zverev in 2017 at 20y, 4m, 22d

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.