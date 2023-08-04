Tennis Premier League: Mumbai Leon Army rope in Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

Mumbai: The Mumbai Leon Army franchise of the Tennis Premier League has roped in Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador ahead of season five.

Last season’s finalists, the Mumbai Leon Army, will utilise the reach of the Bollywood star to garner more interest in the league and team from fans across the nation. Owner of the Mumbai franchise, established Diamond Entrepreneur, Shyam Patel spoke with elation about Sonu Sood coming on board ahead of season five of TPL.

“Mr. Sonu Sood is a well-renowned humanitarian and philanthropist besides being a gifted actor and film producer. Sonu believes in the power of the sport to transform lives and we as a franchise are proud and delighted that he will be part of the Mumbai Leon Army going forward. His presence will surely add another layer of glamour to our team and will also allow more fans to back the franchise once season five tees off, which we hope will spur our franchise on to go and win the league,” Patel said.

“The Tennis Premier League has already helped to shine the spotlight on the sport of tennis in our nation with an innovative format that has captured the imagination of the fans,” he further added.

Sonu Sood has also actively shown his support for the government’s initiative, Khelo India, which is aimed at encouraging and inculcating sports into the day-to-day lives of youngsters early on in their lives. The actor spoke about becoming part of the Mumbai Leon Army and the Tennis Premier League with excitement.

“The Tennis Premier League is a phenomenal tournament that involves fast-paced matches that are tailored to entice spectators to watch the league. The league has already allowed the tennis community in India to grow at an exponential rate over the last four seasons and I am glad to be part of the Mumbai Leon Army and the league as a whole. I hope my presence in the team’s dugout will help them clinch the trophy in the fifth season of the league,” he said.

A former athlete in his younger days, Sood added, “I know the crucial role sports plays in the day-to-day lives of young people. Tennis is often undervalued as a sport in our nation. While we have produced world-class players in the past, the TPL will surely offer a much-needed platform to future tennis stars of India, allowing them to showcase their skills as they journey on to become household names.”

Co-founder of TPL, Kunal Thakkur spoke about Sonu Sood coming on board as the brand ambassador of the Mumbai Leon Army.

“Beyond Sonu’s personal interest in sports, his participation speaks to his investment in the athletic culture of the country. We hope that his presence and involvement will help propel the sport and league towards the recognition they merit and help us achieve our dream of reaching tennis to every household across the country,” he said

Mrunal Jain, the Co-founder of TPL, adds to this said, “We are greatly looking forward to the fifth season of the league. Sonu Sood’s presence would not only add to the grandeur of the event but also to the general excitement building up to it. With him as a Brand Ambassador, the Mumbai Leon Army will surely be met with unrelenting support in the upcoming season.”