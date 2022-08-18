World No 13 Taylor Fritz waded in on the controversial issue surrounding Novak Djokovic and his unvaccinated stance.

Cincinnati: Novak Djokovic's unvaccinated status has divided many over the past year. It started with him missing the Australian Open after plenty of drama - including a deportation. Now, he has been forced to miss the hardcourt events in Montreal and the ongoing Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

During Wimbledon and post the title win, he reaffirmed his stance to not get the jab. The Serb said in July, "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption."

"I don't think exemption is realistically possible.... I think it's just whether or not they remove this in time for me to get to the USA."

With no exemptions forthcoming from either Canada or USA, Djokovic has been made to focus on Davis Cup and Laver Cup assignments next.

Speaking after beating Nick Kyrgios in Cincinnati, Taylor Fritz joined in on the conversation. “It's tough. I think on one side of it, like I think it's tough to make certain exceptions to the rules for certain people. I don't know how I feel about that, but then, at the same time, it's like, I mean, we're not the most COVID-safe country in general with, you know, how we are doing things," said the American on US government's mandate of foreign travellers being fully vaccinated in order to enter the country.

"So it does seem like, you know, what's the harm of letting the best player in the world come play the US Open?” he said.

“But like I said, at the same time, it's conflicting, because I don't know how I feel about making special exceptions just for one person just because of who they are. So I see both sides of the argument, to be honest. It's tough to, you know, differentiate obviously,” he added.

Fritz added cheekily that Djokovic's absence gave rest of the field a chance. “It's good for every player if Novak is not in the draw,” he said with a smile. “I don't know. Novak is one of the only people on tour that I have never beaten, so I don't know.”

