Sony Sports Network have been announced as official broadcasters for the 2023 US Open for India, set to commence on 28 August.

Current ATP World Rank No.1 and reigning US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz will look to re-ignite his rivalry with former top seed Novak Djokovic, who will be aiming to add to his record 23 grand slam titles at the US Open. In conjunction, Tennis stars from the Men’s Singles category such as Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be looking to pose a challenge to the dominance of Alcaraz and Djokovic during the tournament.

Iga Swiatek, current WTA Rank No.1 will look to defend her US Open title this time around as Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula will look to challenge her at the US Open.

Sony Sports Network will play a pivotal role in bringing dynamic tennis action live from the prestigious USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, located in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York City. The acrylic hard courts at the venue have been the home of the US Open since 1978 and have hosted countless classics that have enthralled tennis fans over the years.

In addition to the LIVE Coverage of the US Open, Sony Sports Network’s flagship studio show, Extraaa Serve will be telecast before and after each match day, which will be hosted by Suhail Chandok.

Extraaa Serve will feature expert insights from fan favourites, Somdev Devvarman, former India No. 1; Purav Raja, who represents India in the Davis Cup and Indian tennis legend and multiple Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza. Hindi commentary of the matches will begin on September 6th, with Saarthak Lal, Manish Batavia, and Atish Thukral joining the commentary team as panellists Quarter-Finals onwards.

Sony Sports Network continues to be the premier destination for Tennis in India as the official broadcaster for the upcoming editions of the French Open at Roland Garros, Cincinnati Masters, Australian Open, and Canada Open. Additionally, Sony Sports Network will also be the official broadcaster for the upcoming editions of the Davis Cup.