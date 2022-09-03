Sachin Tendulkar hailed Serena Williams on her 'inspiring career' after she played possibly the last match of her glorious career.

New York: On a thrilling night in New York, Serena Williams bid adieu to the US Open, and her decorated career in tearful emotions, after she was defeated by Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. This is believed to be 41-year-old Williams’ last match.

The 23-time major singles champion was defeated by Tomljanovic in front of another boisterous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and she was thus eliminated from US Open, which she has won six times.

After Williams’ exit, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter. With a picture of Williams waving to the audience at the US Open, Tendulkar wrote, “Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve the world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new and excel. Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career.”

Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel. Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career, @serenawilliams. pic.twitter.com/qxckNSoaw8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2022



Williams has stated that she is ready to move on from her playing career. Although she purposefully avoided saying if this appearance at Flushing Meadows would be her last act, everyone is expecting it to be.

The American wasn’t clear when asked if she would reconsider the retirement decision. However, she dropped a hint by saying, “You never know.”

While the entire world has been finding it hard it say goodbye to Williams, Tendulkar’s tweet has created much noise among internet users.

A user agreed with Tendulkar’s words and marked Williams’ journey as “inspirational.”

Here are some other reactions:

While being interviewed on court, Williams had tears rolling down her cheeks as she thanked her family, team, the crowd, and her fans all across the world for their support over the years. Tina Turner’s pop hit ‘Simply The Best’ played in the background as she waved goodbye and performed her trademark twirl for one last time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here.