Serena Williams has given birth to her second child – a baby girl – and named her Adira River Ohanian. She, along her with husband Alexis Ohanian, welcomed the new arrival with different social media posts on Tuesday.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in video that was posted on her social media channels. She was accompanied by Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia in the posts.

“I’m grateful to report that our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” her husband, Alexis Ohanian who is also the Reddit co-founder, posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of himself with Williams hugging both her daughters.

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

Women’s tennis No 1 Iga Swiatek commented, “Congratulations Queen

Welcome baby girl!” . Serena’s fellow American Coco Gauff commented with emojis, “” Tennis bodies Australian Open, WTA, USTA, ATP Tour and Roland Garros also congratulated Serena and her family.

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, had previously mentioned her inclination to step back from tennis after the US Open the previous year. She confirmed that she was expecting the second baby on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York in May. Now, with this development, it will be interesting to see if she continues on the court. She has been one of the most prolific athletes in the history of the sport.

Williams is affectionately called ‘GMOAT’ by her husband, an acronym representing the Greatest Mother Of All Time. This is one wholesome name as it serves as a testament to Williams’ steadfast commitment and affection as a parent.