Serena Williams welcomes second child Adira, fans shower congratulations
Serena Williams, 23-time major champion, revealed a photo of her family with newborn daughter Adira.
Serena Williams has given birth to her second child – a baby girl – and named her Adira River Ohanian. She, along her with husband Alexis Ohanian, welcomed the new arrival with different social media posts on Tuesday.
“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in video that was posted on her social media channels. She was accompanied by Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia in the posts.
“I’m grateful to report that our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” her husband, Alexis Ohanian who is also the Reddit co-founder, posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of himself with Williams hugging both her daughters.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome their second child, a girl named Adira River. ❤️
Related Articles
( @serenawilliams) pic.twitter.com/CVc2Igg4V9
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 22, 2023
Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.
I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI
— Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023
Women’s tennis No 1 Iga Swiatek commented, “Congratulations Queen
Welcome baby girl!” . Serena’s fellow American Coco Gauff commented with emojis, “” Tennis bodies Australian Open, WTA, USTA, ATP Tour and Roland Garros also congratulated Serena and her family.
Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, had previously mentioned her inclination to step back from tennis after the US Open the previous year. She confirmed that she was expecting the second baby on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York in May. Now, with this development, it will be interesting to see if she continues on the court. She has been one of the most prolific athletes in the history of the sport.
Williams is affectionately called ‘GMOAT’ by her husband, an acronym representing the Greatest Mother Of All Time. This is one wholesome name as it serves as a testament to Williams’ steadfast commitment and affection as a parent.
also read
Novak Djokovic makes winning US return in Cincinnati, Jannik Sinner ousted
Novak Djokovic advanced after winning the first set 6-4, when his Spanish opponent could not go on with a lower back injury.
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open, missing every Grand Slam event in 2023
Nick Kyrgios has played just once in 2023 following knee surgery in January, and a wrist injury subsequently forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon and ATP events in Washington, Toronto and Cincinnati.
WTA Montreal: Caroline Wozniacki makes winning return after layoff since 2020
Caroline Wozniacki's second-round opponent will be reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the Czech player beat Mayar Sherif