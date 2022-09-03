Ohanian made sure his wife Serena Williams did not miss the presence of her daughter as he sported a black t-shirt with a photo of Olympia.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, along with their daughter Olympia, has been a regular fixture in the tennis legend’s player box during her farewell competition at the 2022 US Open. However, during the American’s third-round match, Olympia, who turned five on Thursday, failed to mark her presence at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Following this fact, Ohanian made sure the 23-time Grand Slam champion did not miss the presence of her daughter. Interestingly, the entrepreneur sported a black t-shirt with a photo of Olympia, under his black denim jacket. The still of Olympia was captured while she was cheering her mother at Flushing Meadows a couple of days back.

Fans were captivated by Ohanian’s appearance and delighted by his enthusiastic support for the former World no 1. The sports network ESPN has shared a photo of Ohanian on their official Twitter handle. In the photo, Ohanian can be spotted showing his support for his wife while Williams was engaged in a battle on the court. The post also featured a photo of Olympia with the same expression which is on the t-shirt.



The caption of the post reads, “Alexis Ohanian is rocking his daughter, Olympia, on his shirt.” As the match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic turned out to be Williams’ final show at the US Open, global tennis fans bid a heartfelt goodbye to her. Amid the emotional scenario, fans did not forget to appreciate Ohanian’s special act. Since being shared, the Twitter post has gathered over 7,000 likes so far.

One user wasted no time in calling Ohanian the “most amazing human and father.”

The most amazing human/father — Meagan Mitchell (@theemeagan) September 3, 2022



Another one marked it as “absolutely adorable.”

Absolutely adorable — mel ☀️ (@Melimel540) September 3, 2022



A user sarcastically assumed that in the photo, Olympia might be saying, “Don’t mess with my momma.”

Don’t mess with my momma! — Brandon Johnson (@qgbaseball15) September 3, 2022



A commenter noted, “Olympia rooting her mom on.”

Olympia rooting her mom on — Team VertiMax (@TeamVertimax) September 3, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

I just got the shirt from here ❣️ https://t.co/ltPL2FtvVL — (@FaliuSofi) September 3, 2022

That’s what we’re calling attention seeking now pic.twitter.com/wpGx6PyhLI — Mimi (@ItsShowTimeMimi) September 3, 2022



Williams began her presumed farewell event ranked 605th with just one match win in nearly 15 months. On Friday, after losing to Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open in what might have been the American’s final game as a player, Williams was brought to tears. The American legend was emotional as she talked about her sister Venus Williams during the post-match interview. She also mentioned how important her parents were to her long-lasting career and climb to prominence.