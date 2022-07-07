Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's Wimbledon 2022 campaign came to an end in the semi-finals with a defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk.

Sixth seed Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic lost 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 in the mixed doubles last-four match. This was Mirza's best performance at Wimbledon in mixed doubles and it came in her final Wimbledon tournament as the Indian is set to retire after the 2022 season. Her previous best was quarter-final appearances in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

The 35-year-old Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies. She was aiming to complete a Career Slam in mixed doubles.

She had won the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

Mirza and Pavic, both multiple-time Grand Slam winners, dominated the first set on the back of a strong serve.

Mirza and Pavic looked on course to sealing the match as they led 4-2 in the second set but the duo lost five of the next six games as Skupski and Krawczyk, seeded second, forced the decider.

In the decider, Mirza and Pavic drew first blood as they broke their opponent's serve but were immediately broken back.

In the 12th game, Pavic double-faulted twice with Skupski and Krawczyk converting the match point.

The 35-year-old Indian star has now bid farewell to Wimbledon having won a women's doubles title in 2015, pairing Martina Hingis.

With PTI inputs

