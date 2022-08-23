Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, is not going to be competing at the US Open following a forearm/elbow injury. She was expected to play her last major in New York.

New York: Sania Mirza has announced that she will not be competing at US Open with a torn tendon. She went on to inform that she had picked up the injury in Canada but has now realised the extent of the injury.

Mirza made the announcement through an Instagram story. “Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and in fact I have torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open,” she wrote.

“This isn't ideal and is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement but I will keep you all posted,” she added.

Sania Mirza has pulled out of the US Open due to an injury she picked up in Canada. Says it will change her retirement plans. pic.twitter.com/G4NHB6Q25u — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) August 23, 2022

Mirza teamed up with Madison Keys in Toronto and reached the semi-finals before going down to eventual champions Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. The 35-year-old then joined forces with her regular partner Lucie Hradecka in Cincinnati where they were beaten in pre-quarters by Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

The 35-year-old six-time Grand Slam doubles champion has been in consistent form ever since making a comeback from maternity break. Mirza, who has already mentioned that she would call it quits from tennis at the end of the year, will now have to sit out from the fourth and final grand slam event of the year in New York.

Mirza's acknowledgment that the timing of the injury has left her retirement awry creates uncertainty for what's next. It remains unclear whether she would continue to play the remaining WTA tournaments in the year or even for the next calendar year.

The six-time Grand Slam winner is also a former women’s doubles World No 1 and has won the Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open titles in women’s doubles. She has also clinched the mixed doubles title at the French Open, Australian Open and the US Open.

US Open gets underway on 29 August in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.