Sania Mirza admitted that while ‘it wasn’t meant to be this time’, the Wimbledon Championship has been ‘nothing but spectacular’ for her.

Sania Mirza has bid adieu to her Wimbledon 2022 campaign with a semifinal loss to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk. Mirza, who is set to retire at the end of this season, has penned a heartfelt note on her Wimbledon journey.

“Sport takes so much out of you .. Mentally , physically, emotionally…The wins and the losses...hours of hard work and sleepless nights after tough losses But it gives you soooo much in return that not many other 'jobs' can give you and for which i am forever grateful for the tears and the joy ,the fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..”, wrote Mirza.

The 35-year-old admitted that while ‘it wasn’t meant to be this time’, the Wimbledon Championship has been ‘nothing but spectacular’ for her. She stated that it has been an honour to play and win at the esteemed event, adding that she would miss it.

Check Sania Mirza’s post here:



Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic were defeated 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 by Skupski and Krawczyk. While Mirza and Pavic dominated the first set, they could not maintain their momentum.

This was the Indian tennis star’s best performance in the Wimbledon mixed doubles. Previously, she had crashed out of the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015. In the Wimbledon doubles, Mirza had clinched the trophy alongside Swiss legend Martina Hingis in 2015. Hingis and Mirza had won the US Open 2015 title and the 2016 Australian Open as well, making it a hat-trick of Grand Slams.

With six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies under her belt, Sania Mirza remains the country’s most accomplished women tennis player. She had earlier won the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open while partnering with Mahesh Bhupathi. Mirza had also clinched the 2014 US Open title with Brazilian Bruno Soares. She was hoping to complete a career slam in Mixed Doubles before she hung her at racquet at the end of the season.