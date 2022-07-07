Nadal produced another dramatic show on Wednesday at Wimbledon, where the Spaniard held off a high-powered performance from Taylor Fritz to reach the semi-finals in London

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Rafael Nadal after the 22-time Grand-Slam champion stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon championships.

"A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities. Amazing game of tennis last evening @RafaelNadal. The way you compete each time you're on the court is just brilliant to watch," tweeted Sachin.

A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities. Amazing game of tennis last evening @RafaelNadal. The way you compete each time you’re on the court is just brilliant to watch.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EGARKdBcvb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2022

The second seed showcased trademark strength, increasing his aggression to keep points short and delivering a high-class deciding-set tie-break to seal a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(10-4) victory.

The 22-time major champion Nadal left the court for a medical timeout in the second set and seemed to be struggling with an abdominal problem midway through the pair's four-hour, 20-minute quarter-final clash.

With the hard-fought victory over American Fritz, Nadal set up a semi-final showdown against Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios.

