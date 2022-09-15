We take a look at five of the top moments in Roger Federer's glittering career as the 20-time Grand Slam winners announces retirement by the end of this month.

Tennis great Roger Federer sent a shockwave around the globe on Thursday as the 41-year-old Swiss called time on his glittering professional career with 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer will be seen in action for the last time in a week time at the Laver Cup, where he will be teaming up with his all-time rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for Team Europe.

This will also be the first time, Federer will be in action for over a year as he hasn’t played a match since July 2021. In fact, his persistent knee injury has forced him to play limited tennis for over two and a half years.

During his majestic career, ‘Fedex’ was best remembered for his grasscourt dominance as he won the prestigious Wimbledon record eight times while also bagging the Australian Open, which he fondly named ‘Happy Slam’, six times.

We take a look at five such iconic moments in Roger Federer’s unforgettable career when he entertained the world with his awe-inspiring tennis:

2001: Announcing arrival to the world at Wimbledon by shocking grass-court king Pete Sampras

As mentioned earlier, Federer has a love affair with Wimbledon as his volley game suited what was once the fastest court of all Majors. It all started in 2001 when a 19-year-old Federer stunned World No. 1 Pete Sampras in the fourth round. Sampras at that time was at his prime and was chasing his straight fifth Wimbledon title before the young Swiss put an abrupt end to his run. Roger clinched the five-set battle 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 to end Sampras’s era on the grass as the American legend never won Wimbledon again.

Federer didn’t win the title that year as he lost in the quarterfinals to home favourite Tim Henman but the Swiss’s story at SW19 just began.

2003: Winning first Grand Slam

What Federer started in 2001, wouldn’t have been complete without Federer lifting the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy. The highs of the last year were met with a stunning low in 2002 when he suffered a first-round straight-set loss to Mario Ancic.

Not reaching the last four of any of the Grand Slams since 2001 summer meant not many fancied Federer’s chances of going all the way in the most sought-after tennis tournament in the calendar year. However, Federer showed that Sampras’s win was just a trailer as he lost just one set in the entire tournament and defeated the likes of Andy Roddick (semis), and Mark Philippoussis (final) on his way to his first Major success.

The Swiss won the next four Grand Slam as well and won it again in 2009 and 2012. His final triumph at the SW19 came in 2017.

2004: Becoming World No. 1 and staying at the top for four years

Roger Federer became World No. 1 for the first time in February of 2004 after he defeated Marat Safin for his first hard-court Major title at the Australian Open. Barring the French Open, he won all the Grand Slams on the offer in the season to consolidate his spot as the king of tennis. He held to spot till the first week of November 2008 as long-time rival Nadal ended his grasscourt dominance with the Wimbledon title that season to take the top spot.

During the four and a half years, Federer stayed at the top, the Swiss won 11 of his 20 Grand Slams.

2009: Matching Sampras’s all-time Grand Slam record at an unexpected venue

By 2009, Federer was no longer enjoying the dominance he enjoyed at the top with Rafael Nadal getting better off him in four finals the duo came across. The wait for the record-equalling 13 Grand Slam with Samprass was only getting prolonged as 2008 was also the first season when the Swiss ended the season with just one Major title (US Open) while losing to Nadal in an epic Wimbledon final.

Federer had further reason to rejoice as he won the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in doubles with Stan Wawrinka. In the singles draw, he could only reach the quarterfinals.

The beginning of 2009 was not great either as he lost in the Australian Open final to his Spanish rival in what was deemed as one of the best matches of all time. The lows of the hard court season were followed by some confidence in clay season as he defeated Nadal in front of his home fan to take the Madrid Masters title.

However, winning the French Open was still considered too far-fetched with Nadal considered the favourite to clinch a five-set time at his bastion. The odds shifted in Federer’s favour in the fourth round when Nadal suffered a shock exit at the hands of Robin Soderling.

The Swiss made the most of the opportunity by defeating Soderling in the final in straight sets to break the duck at the French Open.

Federer eventually surpassed Sampras’s record in a month’s time as he went on to win Wimbledon for the sixth time with Nadal not defending his title with a knee injury.

2017: Ending almost five years of Grand Slam drought with Australian Open and Wimbledon

With the likes of Nadal, Djokovic, and Andy Murray making the fight for the titles tougher, Federer saw the leanest patch of his career after his 2012 Wimbledon triumph, which was also his first Major success since the 2010 Australian Open. 2012 also saw him come closest to Olympic gold as he lost the gold medal match to Murray.

The prolonged lean patch in his career saw also developed back and knee injuries that hinder his success further.

The Swiss great reached just three Grand Slam finals {Wimbledon (2014, 2015) and US Open (2015)}. 2016 was marred with a knee injury right after the Australian Open exit to Djokovic and forced him to go under the knife. His ranking also dropped as low as World No. 17 by the beginning of 2017.

However, success soon followed as he defeated Nadal in the season-opening Australian Open for his 18th Major title. Understanding his limitation at 35, Federer chose to be finicky with his season participation as he missed the clay court season for the grass court with Wimbledon in mind.

He eventually won Wimbledon for the record eighth (surpassing Sampras and William Renshaw) and the last time to add his 19th Grand Slam title.

2018: Becoming the oldest World No. 1 while becoming the first man to 20th Grand Slam

Federer maintained his form in 2018 as he became the first man to win 20th Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open in a five-set final against Marin Cilic. It was also the first time since 2008 US Open when Federer successfully defended a Grand Slam title.

The spate of success soon paid dividends as he became the World No. 1 by February. The moment came during the Rotterdam Open, where he defeated Robin Haase in the quarters to ensure his return to the top. At that time, Federer was aged 36 and 195 days, making him the oldest ATP No. 1.

