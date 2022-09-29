Tennis legend Roger Federer, who played his last professional match at the recently concluded Laver Cup, shared a heartwarming and hilarious note on Instagram stating that his farewell couldn’t have been any better.

Federer lost his last professional match – doubles – playing alongside his longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup in London.

Incidentally, Federer had also lost his last singles match – Wimbledon Open 2021 Quarterfinals against Hubert Hurkacz. Federer joked that everyone dreams of a fairytale ending but he lost his last singles and doubles match, as well as the team event. Team World won the Laver Cup for the first time earlier in September.

Federer wrote, “We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went:

Lost my last singles,

Lost my last doubles,

Lost my last team event,

Lost my voice during the week,

Lost my job,

But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I’m so happy with how everything went.”

Federer concluded with a motivating statement saying that everyone’s farewell are amazing in their own way. “So don’t overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way…”

Federer had announced his retirement from professional tennis ahead of the Laver Cup on 15 September confirming that he will not play professional tennis after Laver Cup.

Federer retired after winning 20 Grand Slam singles titles, winning each major tournament at least once.

