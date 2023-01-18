Australian Open defending champion Rafael Nadal’s run in the tournament came to a shocking end in the second-round after losing to Mackenzie McDonald by a scoreline of 4-6, 4-6, 5-7.

Nadal was outplayed by the world no 65 in the game and looked off of his game from the first set itself. In the second set, the World No 2 called a physio to court and took a match timeout to get treatment for his hip, as per reports. The injury scare left Nadal’s team concerned, with his wife Maria Francisca Perello becoming tearful. Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya was also seen with a worried expression. The video of Nadal’s team being concerned about his injury has grabbed attention online.

The 36-year-old came back to the Rod Laver arena and continued the game a short while later. However, he could not match his tempo from before and handed an easy win to McDonald. This was Nadal’s worst Grand Slam performance in recent years.

Watch the video here:



This is not the first time Nadal’s team has been concerned over his injuries. The Spaniard had been urged to retire by his family and team members during the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year as he was suffering from abdominal pain. However, Nadal defied their request and managed to win the match and proceed to the semis. However, he opted out of the semi-final against Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios due to his injury.

The Spanish tennis legend took a break to recover from his injury last year, coming back for long-time rival and friend Roger Federer’s final game at the Laver Cup. There have been major concerns regarding Nadal’s fitness after his abdominal injury.

In the Australian Open first round, Nadal had achieved a scrappy four-set win over Jack Draper. The Spaniard had hoped to produce a better performance in the second round, but could not do so.

Ahead of the marquee sporting event, Nadal was asked about his retirement plans. The Spaniard had brushed off rumours of stepping down and claimed that he was “here to keep playing tennis”.

