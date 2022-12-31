Sydney: Rafael Nadal’s aim to successfully defend his Australian Open title got off to a shaky start losing to Cameron Norrie in the United Cup.

Norrie, who hadn’t taken a set off Nadal in their four previous meetings, gave Great Britain a winning start against Spain in the mixed-team tournament. The Spaniard went down 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Nadal went on a 20-match winning run in 2022 while also winning the Australian and French Opens to take his career Grand Slam tally to 22 titles. But foot, rib and abdomen injuries have affected his progress. He’s played only four events after Wimbledon in July.

At the French Open in Paris last year, Nadal played with a ‘zombie foot’, getting daily injections to keep himself alive in the tournament.

Amid rising injuries, Nadal was asked on Saturday if he’s nearing retirement. “Every time I come to a press conference, I seem like I have to retire,” a seemingly annoyed Nadal said.

“I don’t want to and I don’t need to keep playing for no one reason. The only reason that I keep playing is I really enjoy what I do, and if I really feel it.”

Rafa’s here to play tennis in 2023 🙌#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/veUh04VR7d — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) December 31, 2022

“You are very, very interested in my retirement. For the moment, it is not the case. When this day arrives, I’m going to let you know. But don’t keep going with the retirement because I’m here to keep playing tennis,” he concluded.

Nadal’s next match at the United Cup tournament will be on Monday against Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

